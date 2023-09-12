For Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September, BryLin Hospital is holding a Suicide Prevention Awareness Art Contest that aims to empower participants to share their thoughts on the topic of mental health and suicide using the powerful medium of art.

Participants will be urged to contribute to destigmatizing discussions on the topic of mental health and suicide.

Submissions may include various artistic forms of expression, including painting, drawing and poems. The selected winning entries will be showcased at BryLin Hospital, on its official website, and across various social media platforms.

Participants must be 12 or older. An awards ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Entries can be submitted by in-person delivery at the front desk of BryLin Hospital, 1263 Delaware Ave. They can also be submitted by mailing the works to the attention of the "Marketing Department," or by emailing a digital copy to info@brylin.com.

Winners will be contacted and announced on social media.