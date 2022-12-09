Bruce Andriatch: Five years later, remembering the day we went to a Bills game and couldn't see the Bills game

Bruce Andriatch Assistant Managing Editor/Local News Bruce Andriatch has worked in newspapers since 1986 - 1973 if you include paperboy (Courier Express, 1973-1981) and telemarketer (Buffalo News, 1981-1985). He has been an editor at The News since 1998. Follow Bruce Andriatch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The email’s subject line was prescient:

“God help me.”

For years, I had been organizing an annual outing to a Bills’ home game for my colleagues at The Buffalo News.

I can’t remember why I didn’t plan one in 2017, but now it was December and I had pretty much given up on the idea. Usually when I suggested we go to a game any later than October, many of the regular attendees complained that it would be too cold because they are mostly big crybabies.

But then the Bills unexpectedly got good and were in playoff contention, so I wondered if anyone was interested.

“I write to gauge interest in a News Bills outing on Dec. 10 for the 1 p.m. game against the Colts, complete with pregame hilarity at *Bert's Bikes. (If you're getting this email, you've been in the past; you have expressed interest in the past; you strike me as the sort of weak-willed person who might find this prospect ‘fun’ and who doesn't remember the **6-3 Browns game.)”

(*We typically set up our tailgate party at Bert’s on Southwestern Boulevard because it was cheaper to park there and – significantly – they let us use the bathroom.)

(** I had organized the outing for the 2009 game against the Cleveland Browns, which the Bills lost, and which is generally regarded as the worst football game ever played, at any level. On the plus side, it was sunny that day.)

The next paragraph revealed the real reason for the email: According to StubHub, tickets could be had for as little as $12.

Not surprisingly, a handful of my fellow cheapskates were interested: Patrick Lakamp, T.J. Pignataro, Bob McCarthy and Steve Watson. Equally unsurprisingly, my Dad wanted to go.

The email, written on Dec. 1, was prescient in another way: It referred to the possibility that, even nine days out, forecasters were seeing signs that the weather that day was going to be the kind of weather for which Buffalo is famous/notorious.

But at the time I sent the email, I had no idea it would be the kind of weather that, five years later, we would still be talking about.

…

“When Bruce and I left for the game, there was a trace of snow on the ground.” – Dec. 10, 2017, journal entry from Mike Andriatch of the Town of Tonawanda

As a lifelong Western New Yorker, I am well-versed in the power of lake-effect storms. But having spent most of my life in the northern part of the region, I am rarely on the receiving end of them. (I once wrote a column questioning why people choose to live in the Southtowns, when they know they are going to regularly be assaulted by snowfall that will be international news. I swear I can still hear people boo when I drive through Hamburg … if they can see me over the drifts.)

Snow was not on my mind as we made the trip to the stadium.

The tailgate was kind of weak, compared to previous efforts. One small grill, some hot dogs, chips, a few beers and – as always – Bob’s bloody marys.

When we arrived at Bert’s, the temperature was in the mid-30s and there was snow on the ground. If Tom Jolls had still been doing the Weather Outside for Eyewitness News at Channel 7, the weather word of the day at that moment might have been “Whatever.”

It was a typical pregame tailgate: We ate, drank, insulted each other, used the Bert’s bathroom, wrapped up the festivities, made sure the grill had cooled down sufficiently so that my car did not burst into flames, and began the walk down Southwestern.

Then the fun began.

When the first flurries began to fall, we reacted like the Buffalo winter weather veterans all of us are: We ignored them.

That didn’t last. Out of nowhere, the flurries turned into what can best be described as a snow deluge. Visibility disappeared. The sidewalks quickly became almost impassable.

When we finally reached the stadium, it was hard not to laugh at how hard it was snowing.

“At one point during the squalls, we might have lost McCarthy at the gate in the whiteout,” T.J. recalled.

Patrick was standing in front of me waiting to get in and as we stood there, I brushed the snow off his shoulders three or four times because it was piling up on him. I was afraid if I didn’t, he would turn into a human snowman.

I kept looking at T.J. and shaking my head. He LOVES this kind of weather and equally loves that I hate it. He’s the kind of person who emails you quotes from wintry forecasts with a smiley face emoji or tweets with joy that the shortest and most sun-free day of the year is almost here.

(The kind of person who, when you ask him to email you what he remembers about that day, in a week when the forecast is calling for numerous feet of snow to fall on parts of the region, responds that he is delighted to help and includes this line: “I wish you prosperous accumulation of ‘the white stuff’ and much happy frolic over the next 72 hours.”)

When we finally got inside the stadium, the situation turned from ridiculous to sublime. Seats were plentiful so we grabbed a few wherever we could see them near the tunnel end on the visitors' side.

Then we turned our attention to the game. Or rather, we started looking at where we assumed the game was being played. It didn’t help that the Colts were wearing all-white uniforms. The snow was coming down so hard that we couldn’t see anything more than a few feet away, including the scoreboard at the opposite end of the stadium. I asked a fellow fan what the score was and he said he had no idea.

It’s one thing to be a Bills fan and not want to talk about the score. But to be there the whole time, to have watched the game and to still not even know the score?

That was a first.

Or as Steve put it: “I’ve been to colder games. I’ve been to games where it rained from kickoff until the clock struck zero. But I’ve never seen that much snow at a Bills game I attended.”

My father started attending Bills games during the AFL days in the early 1960s. He agrees with Steve.

…

If you know the history of what came to be known as “the Snowvertime game,” you know how the afternoon went on the field.

Workers used what appeared to be leaf blowers to try and keep the field, or at least the 10-yard markers, visible. Forward passes were a rarity – Johnny Unitas and Joe Montana would have been no match for the weather this day – meaning the game clock rarely stopped because of an incompletion and the game was moving along at a frenetic pace. (We weren’t complaining.) When players were tackled, they often disappeared into a snow pile. Both teams’ kicking games were an adventure in futility, even though the Colts kicker was all-but-certain future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri.

And of course, this being Buffalo where nothing is easy, the game did not end at the end of regulation time. But my interest in it did.

I’m only mildly ashamed to say my Dad and I left before LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard run to give the Bills a 13-7 win. That kept alive their hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since the 1999 season, which they did when they beat the Miami Dolphins three weeks later on New Year’s Eve and the Cincinnati Bengals miraculously defeated the Baltimore Ravens a few minutes after that.

Or to mix a pair of weather terms, the playoff drought ended at least in part because an epic snowstorm happened.

By the time we heard the cheer from the stadium that we knew signified that the Bills had won, we were already three-quarters of the way to Bert’s.

Good thing. When we arrived at the lot, my car was just a rumor thanks to the snow that had all but encased it. I had no shovel and no way to dig out, so I employed the traditional family approach when snow is piled up behind a car in the driveway, an approach I learned from my father: Keep the wheels straight and gun it.

A few seconds later, we were out of the lot and on our way home to a blessedly snow-free Northtowns.

…

I don’t know how many Bills outings I planned over the years. But I do know that we always had a good time, rarely because of what the team was doing and far more often in spite of it.

I like to remind my colleagues that, yes, I’m the one who thought going to that 2009 Browns game was a good idea, and I was the brains behind "Snowvertime." But I also convinced them that we should go to the New England Patriots game in 2011, which the Bills won and became arguably the greatest game of the drought era.

Just like the Bills, you win some, you lose some.

We have talked often about 2017. The photos from that day that Steve and T.J. took show up on Facebook for one reason or another which causes us to reminisce about what Bob has accurately called “the ridiculousness of it all.”

We all remember it as a great and memorable experience.

"I remember how joyous everyone was in the stands," Patrick said. "No drunks. No fights. No cringing over play calling. I think it was the most fun football game ever, even before we knew the final score."

Steve has noted that in those photos “I’m struck by how – despite all the snow and wind and cold – my friends and I are smiling in every one of them.”

But when I told my fellow snow-vivors I was writing this, I learned something that I had never heard before, something that would have made this a completely different and less memorable tale.

I’ll let Bob tell you about it.

“The ridiculousness was only compounded when I got home and my son, Dan – then a Bills employee – asked me why I had not answered my cellphone as he called several times throughout the game.

“ ‘I had some seats in a nice, warm box for you guys,’ ” he said, referring to an unoccupied stadium box that day. “ ‘It was all set for you.’

“There was no way to avoid the sheepish answer:

“ 'I forgot my cellphone.’ ”