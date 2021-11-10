Brown's 2022 capital budget proposal includes new firehouse, police training center

Public safety projects account for one-third of Mayor Byron Brown’s $25 million capital spending proposal for next year.

The mayor recommends spending about $4 million for a new fire station and $1.3 million for a training center for the Buffalo Police Department among other spending for public safety – for a total of $8.3 million.

“This firehouse is going to be a great asset to the community, obviously to our organization, and we’re very excited about it,” said Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

Construction of the state-of-the-art fire station at Engine 25 on Southside Parkway would begin in the spring.

The training center would be located on the grounds of the Seneca Street garage. Training officers will be on-site, and the facility would be equipped with lockers and storage areas, said Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark.

“The training that our officers receive is going to help us continue to meet our requirements for accreditation with the Buffalo Police Department,” Lark said.

The proposed capital plan also includes $1 million to purchase 20 new police vehicles and outfit each with equipment and about $2 million to purchase two engine pumps, emergency generators and to rehab fire buildings.