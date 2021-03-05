Brown's 15th State of the City projects a bright outlook

Buffalo is strong and getting stronger, despite a year of economic and social challenges brought on by the Covid-19 global health pandemic, as well as civic protests – some violent, some peaceful – following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police.

That was the message Mayor Byron W. Brown delivered Friday in his 2021 State of the City speech, which was held virtually.

For every challenge Buffalo had to confront, the city identified ways to overcome it, he said.

"One of the things that I am most proud of is the way in which our city has responded to these most challenging times," Brown said.

Pandemic pain

It is no secret that Buffalo’s finances were hit hard by the pandemic. For instance, the city borrowed $25 million to close out the $509 million 2019-20 budget. And New York State temporarily withheld about $23 million in last June and December to help Albany cope with the pandemic.

Still, no city employees have been laid off, city services have continued without disruption and taxes have not been raised as a result of the pandemic, Brown said.