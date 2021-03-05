Brown's 15th State of the City projects a bright outlook

Buffalo is strong and getting stronger, despite a year of economic and social challenges brought on by the Covid-19 global health pandemic, as well as civic protests – some violent, some peaceful – following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police.
That was the message Mayor Byron W. Brown delivered Friday in his 2021 State of the City speech, which was held virtually.
For every challenge Buffalo had to confront, the city identified ways to overcome it, he said.
"One of the things that I am most proud of is the way in which our city has responded to these most challenging times," Brown said.
Pandemic pain
Brown will run again, looking to shatter the four-term record he shares with Jimmy Griffin.
It is no secret that Buffalo’s finances were hit hard by the pandemic. For instance, the city borrowed $25 million to close out the $509 million 2019-20 budget. And New York State temporarily withheld about $23 million in last June and December to help Albany cope with the pandemic.
Still, no city employees have been laid off, city services have continued without disruption and taxes have not been raised as a result of the pandemic, Brown said.
By heeding the advice of economic experts and not overreacting, which could have threatened the city’s ability to recover, Buffalo is almost at the point of achieving “one of the best fiscal positions in the history of our city,” Brown said. “Our budget is balancing, and we are exceeding revenue expectations in many areas.”
The city also rolled out programs last year to help people cope with Covid-19 challenges, including the suspension of late fees for water and sewer bills and restoration of water service to households that had their water turned off.
And last month, Brown launched the Small Business, Tenants, And Neighborhoods Development Underwriting Program, or STAND UP Buffalo, to offer direct-assistance grants and programs to help residents and small businesses during Covid-19.
Pandemic programs
Brown also outlined some of the initiatives the city started to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.
For instance, the administration turned the Buffalo Employment Training Center into a 100% virtual center with counseling, referrals and job placement services in response to people looking for jobs and companies looking for employees.
The city created the Small Business Social Distancing Initiative in June to establish guidelines to help businesses continue operating through public health safety measures such as limited crowd size and hours of operation. The initiative launched an expanded outdoor dining plan that allowed two Chippewa Street restaurants to host two events for fans to watch the Buffalo Bills playoff games.
The Brown administration worked with Buffalo Bill Josh Norman to create Buffalo Business Blitz, which raised about $500,000 in donations, which was distributed to hundreds of struggling small businesses in the city.
For elderly and vulnerable residents who were struggling during the pandemic, the city launched the Good Neighbors Network as a way for them to request wellness checks and non-emergency assistance.
Reforms, social justice and racial equity
Brown also highlighted police reforms and social justice initiatives following Black Lives Matter protests and other protests that broke out in late May after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
One of the positive outcomes was the new Buffalo Police Behavioral Health Team, which responded to 125 calls that resulted in diversion from jail or emergency rooms between Oct. 15, when it started, and Jan. 31.
The team pairs Buffalo Police officers trained in crisis intervention with behavioral health clinicians and a program supervisor from Endeavor Health Services. The unit is dispatched when Buffalo Police officers identify potential mental health crises and ask for its help.
Also, the administration is “demanding” career residency, annual performance reviews and evaluations, as well as mandatory de-escalation training for police officers as part of any new collective bargaining agreement with the Buffalo Police Department, Brown said.
And last year, the use of chokeholds on people in police custody was formally banned; Buffalo Police officers began providing motorists with stop receipts anytime they were pulled over; officers started issuing appearance tickets, instead of arresting citizens suspected of committing nonviolent offenses; and the city has invested in non-lethal options for police to use, such as BolaWrap, a lasso type device that essentially tackles someone without using a gun or Taser.
Buffalo goes Hollywood again
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” starring Bradley Cooper, wrapped up filming in Buffalo last year, right before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Scenes from Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II” – written and directed by John Krasinski – were shot in Buffalo in 2019.
And “Marshall” – released in 2017 and starring Chadwick Boseman – was primarily shot in Buffalo.
Now, another major motion picture will be filmed in Buffalo, as Paramount Pictures will be returning here later this month to shoot an unnamed feature movie, Brown said, while pointing to other signs that Buffalo is growing in the film industry sector.
For one, the city expects to break ground this year on Great Point film studio on Niagara Street, and a new film studio is being planned off the banks of the Buffalo River.