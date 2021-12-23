Brown urges ADM to save damaged grain elevator; preservation attorney says city can still do that

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The preservation organization secured a temporary restraining order that's in place until Monday, when court arguments over the Great Northern's future will resume.

"I expect the mayor wants it both ways," Lippes said. "He doesn't want to admit he made a mistake, and wants to look like a good guy by asking ADM to do the right thing that he should have done in the first place and can still do."

Brown's letter appeals to ADM's history and Buffalo's heritage.

"Our stories intersect with the Great Northern Elevator; it is one of the places where ADM, 'Supermarket to the world," connects with a city that grew from the grain industry," Brown said.

He also wrote, "the story of our city is told through our buildings and would be deeply impacted by the loss of the elevator. I appeal to you to save the Great Northern Elevator and make our legacy part of yours."

Brown offered to assist ADM in obtaining a range of resources, including historic and brownfield tax credits, if the company decides to preserve the structure.

He also mentioned "several offers from reputable entities to either form a partnership in preservation or to buy and save the elevator."

Chances of that appear slim. ADM attempted to demolish the building in 1996, 2003, 2020 and now again in 2021. A company spokeswoman declined over the past few days to discuss ADM's intentions or Jemal's offer to buy the building.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

