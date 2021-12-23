Brown urges ADM to save damaged grain elevator; preservation attorney says city can still do that

Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday again asked Archer Daniels Midland to consider preserving the Great Northern grain elevator.
His request comes days after his administration ordered an emergency demolition of the windstorm-damaged structure.
"While the imminent danger needs to be addressed, there is the possibility of mitigating that danger and saving the elevator wholly or in part," Brown wrote to Juan Luciano, ADM's CEO. "As mayor of Buffalo, I am asking you to make every effort to preserve the Great Northern Elevator."
The historic grain elevator has drawn an outpouring of support as the last surviving brick box elevator of its magnitude in a city that celebrates its collection of grain elevators. Brown has come under criticism for his administration's decision to grant ADM an emergency demolition without exploring alternatives. Developers Douglas Jemal and Rocco Termini insist the structure is repairable, and Jemal has offered to buy and restore it.
"The mayor and his commissioner caused this problem, and to his credit now recognizes his mistake, but has still not used the various options available to him, including withdrawing the emergency demolition and sending this matter to the Preservation Board for further action that would save the building," said Richard Lippes, attorney for the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture.
The preservation organization secured a temporary restraining order that's in place until Monday, when court arguments over the Great Northern's future will resume.
"I expect the mayor wants it both ways," Lippes said. "He doesn't want to admit he made a mistake, and wants to look like a good guy by asking ADM to do the right thing that he should have done in the first place and can still do."
Brown's letter appeals to ADM's history and Buffalo's heritage.
"Our stories intersect with the Great Northern Elevator; it is one of the places where ADM, 'Supermarket to the world," connects with a city that grew from the grain industry," Brown said.
He also wrote, "the story of our city is told through our buildings and would be deeply impacted by the loss of the elevator. I appeal to you to save the Great Northern Elevator and make our legacy part of yours."
Brown offered to assist ADM in obtaining a range of resources, including historic and brownfield tax credits, if the company decides to preserve the structure.
He also mentioned "several offers from reputable entities to either form a partnership in preservation or to buy and save the elevator."
Chances of that appear slim. ADM attempted to demolish the building in 1996, 2003, 2020 and now again in 2021. A company spokeswoman declined over the past few days to discuss ADM's intentions or Jemal's offer to buy the building.
