Brown to look to public for ideas on spending Buffalo's pandemic relief funds

Now that the City of Buffalo has collected about half of its $331 million allotment of federal stimulus money, the Brown administration will be asking for public input on how the money should be spent.

Buffalo received about $166 million Tuesday from the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s $1.9 trillion effort to boost the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past six months, the administration has been in the planning stages, researching ideas and strategies to use the money in a way that is “sustainable and equitable to continue to promote the growth of the city,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said Tuesday.

The mayor would not provide details on the ideas, but he said the city will initiate a process to get feedback from the public.

“Things that we have been talking about internally completely fit the eligibility guidelines, but obviously we’re open. We’ll be open to hearing other suggestions, recommendations, and from that process we will make final determinations,” he said.

Buffalo is expected to get a second payment next year. All of the funds must be spent within the next four years, said City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams.