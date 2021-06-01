 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown to look to public for ideas on spending Buffalo's pandemic relief funds
0 comments
top story

Brown to look to public for ideas on spending Buffalo's pandemic relief funds

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo City Hall (copy)
Derek Gee

Now that the City of Buffalo has collected about half of its $331 million allotment of federal stimulus money, the Brown administration will be asking for public input on how the money should be spent.

Buffalo received about $166 million Tuesday from the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s $1.9 trillion effort to boost the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past six months, the administration has been in the planning stages, researching ideas and strategies to use the money in a way that is “sustainable and equitable to continue to promote the growth of the city,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said Tuesday.

The mayor would not provide details on the ideas, but he said the city will initiate a process to get feedback from the public.

“Things that we have been talking about internally completely fit the eligibility guidelines, but obviously we’re open. We’ll be open to hearing other suggestions, recommendations, and from that process we will make final determinations,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

President Joe Biden's promised economic comeback hit a speed bump Friday with the April jobs report, which found modest job gains of 266,000 that complicated his $4 trillion push on infrastructure, education and children.

Buffalo is expected to get a second payment next year. All of the funds must be spent within the next four years, said City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams.

The city already has earmarked $50.4 million of the money for next year's $534.5 million operating budget to help to close any deficits from continued revenue shortfalls the pandemic created, including declines in parking revenues and in special events-related revenues, Brown has said. 

The 2021-22 fiscal budget begins July 1.

The receipt of funds Tuesday is an "important first step in remedying budget deficits incurred by the coronavirus pandemic," Miller-Williams said.

She added she will work with the administration, the Common Council and the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority "to closely monitor and reconcile the use of the funds to ensure that appropriate diligence is adhered to by all governing bodies."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News