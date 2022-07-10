Brown to attend White House ceremony for gun reform law

Mayor Byron Brown said he was honored to be invited to the White House to celebrate a new federal gun safety law, but he hopes more gun legislation will follow.

President Biden will host a ceremony Monday marking the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which he signed in late June. The new law came in the wake of mass shootings around the country, including one at a Tops market on Jefferson Avenue in May that killed 10 Black people.

"It is an important step forward," Brown said Sunday of the law. "I would like to have seen more done. The use of weapons of war needs to be stopped. … We need to look again at a ban on assault weapons. There's no reason that the average American legal gun owner needs to be in possession of assault weapons."

Published reports say the ceremony's guests will include lawmakers who supported the legislation and families affected by gun violence.

"The message I will have for the president is, 'Great job in getting this done and getting this through. We need more,'" Brown said.

The mayor said he also sees a need for more federal resources directed to Buffalo after the mass shooting.

"Like a disaster, this was an act of domestic terrorism," he said. "Families were damaged. Individuals were damaged. The cost of police and fire and sanitation – astronomical. That will be borne by the residents of the city of Buffalo.

"So we need some resources coming from the federal government to address the needs of families, to address the needs of survivors of the shooting, to address the needs of the neighborhoods surrounding the Tops supermarket on Jefferson, and to compensate the city for the extraordinary costs that were borne to protect the community in the aftermath of the shooting," he said.

Brown said other guests from Buffalo at the White House ceremony will include family members of the victims and Jerome Bridges, a Tops employee who guided others to safety during the attack.

"We will be representing Buffalo in Washington, making sure that what happened here in our community doesn't fade from people's memories, that the Buffalo 10, the innocent, precious people who lost their lives in this shooting, are remembered," Brown said.