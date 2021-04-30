Brown proposes using $50M in federal stimulus in $534.5 million budget for 2022

Mayor Byron W. Brown plans to use $50.4 million in federal stimulus money during the City of Buffalo's next budget year to help offset pandemic-related revenue shortfalls and pay for rising costs.

Brown’s proposed 2021-22 budget released Friday recommends a slight reduction in the residential property tax rate and an increase in the commercial property rate.

He calls it a “Post-Pause” prosperity plan, and it relies on about $50.4 million of the federal funds the city will receive through President Biden's stimulus package to close any deficits that result from continued revenue shortfalls the pandemic created, Brown said. The expected revenue shortfalls include significant declines in parking revenues and declines in special events-related revenues, he said.

The $534.5 million spending plan for 2021-22 increases spending by 2.9% – or about $15 million – but the total amount to be raised through taxes remains frozen at last year's level.

The primary reasons for the increase include higher personnel and pension costs, including a living wage increase to $15.84 an hour, which takes effect July 1, Brown said. The increase also is attributed to the lifting of wage freezes from the Covid-19 pandemic for some employees in the administration, the Common Council and Comptroller’s office.

