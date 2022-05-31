Brown, other mayors call for national focus on curbing gun violence

Eight mayors from across New York State called for national help Tuesday to stem gun violence afflicting their local communities.

“There must be national solutions … solutions that can help drive gun violence out of our communities," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "Gun violence is not just a Buffalo or New York state problem. It’s a national crisis.”

Brown was host of a virtual meeting with the other mayors as well as faith-based leaders and other stakeholders Tuesday morning. The meeting was held to discuss ending gun violence in communities.

“This is not a local problem,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “The shooting that took place in Buffalo is no different than the shootings that take place on Buffalo Avenue in Brooklyn.”

Adams called on social media companies to use their resources to detect who is being radicalized on their platforms.

Other propositions from the meeting included adding more agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to conduct background checks and gun tracing; focusing on ghost guns; and giving more support and attention to local crisis management teams mental health care and services.

Other speakers pointed to universal background checks, safe gun storage and a ban on ghost guns.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said there needs to be “common sense” gun laws at the national levels.

“We have to keep speaking up,” said Evans. “But we also have to demand action.”

Other speakers included Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino; Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan; Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas; and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

