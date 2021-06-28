Brown launches write-in campaign for mayor as others eye the race

Byron W. Brown on Monday launched an unprecedented write-in campaign to reclaim the mayor's office he apparently lost in the June 22 Democratic primary as an increasingly chaotic situation surrounds the victory of newcomer India B. Walton.
Brown said "the thousands, the thousands, that we have heard from ... have said we want you to continue running for mayor as a write-in candidate."
"I want to be very clear that I did not seek – nor will I accept – support in any form, should I decide to pursue a write-in campaign, from Carl Paladino,” Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said.
Brown said residents have told him that "we want you to run for mayor to save the city. You cannot abandon the city at this critical time."
Walton quickly responded to the mayor's announcement.
“Byron Brown’s decision to run a write-in campaign supported by Carl Paladino and the PBA is deeply disappointing," she said in a statement. "Brown can attempt to distance himself from Paladino all he wants, but it is clear who is really behind this campaign.
"We urge Brown to accept the will of the voters, end this futile campaign, and help us work towards a seamless transition," her statement continued. "It would be a shame for Brown to ruin his legacy by partnering with right-wing real estate developers in this pointless effort. The people of Buffalo deserve so much better than this.”
Even as Brown announced his "do over" campaign at the former Statler Hotel during a late afternoon session, sources indicate former County Executive Joel A. Giambra and Delaware Councilmember Joel P. Feroleto are also studying a write-in effort.
After Brown's shocking loss to Walton last week, Buffalo voters have waited for the mayor's decision about an uphill write-in effort. On Monday he laid out his rationale.
“If there wasn’t a challenge, I would be disappointed,” said Council President Darius G. Pridgen.
Never before has a serious, write-in campaign for mayor been conducted in Buffalo. But Brown said he will finally awaken his potent political organization from the apparent slumber that resulted in Walton's surprise win last week. He said he believes he can raise enough money to make the case to Buffalo voters that Walton, an acknowledged socialist, is too inexperienced to preside over a major city government such as Buffalo's.
He may have company.
Giambra and Feroleto indicated that they may also join the fray. Giambra said Monday he is "seriously considering" a write-in race, while three sources close to Feroleto said he is also considering a campaign.
"It's terrible we have a Democratic candidate for mayor and only 20,000 people had the chance to opine on her candidacy," Giambra said of the low voter turnout. "There are 120,000 voters in Buffalo who I believe deserve that opportunity."
Feroleto, meanwhile, was unavailable on Monday for comment. But the sources say he may enlist the financial and organizational support of former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, whom he supported during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. They say Bloomberg could soon or is already polling Buffalo voters on the feasibility of a write-in campaign for mayor, which has never before been seriously attempted in Buffalo.
Following a push by Buffalo's business community to urge Mayor Byron W. Brown to wage a write-in campaign for November's general election, supporters of India B. Walton say they can play that game, too.
One source said Walton's initial barbs aimed at the Common Council could portend challenges in 2023 from similar socialist candidates, and that Feroleto and possibly other councilmembers may be concerned.
Giambra, a Republican who won several elections in Buffalo for Council and comptroller as a Democrat, said neither Walton nor Brown have addressed key policy issues such as the city's financial outlook, especially in the years after the expected influx of federal funds.
"When the stimulus money runs out, what do we do to deal with it?" he asked. "Nobody is talking about it, and there is a need for that discussion."
The former county executive noted he retains about $400,000 in his campaign account, though he would also try to raise the six-figure sum most observers say will be necessary to counter the other candidates.
"But I don't think money will be the determining factor in this race," he said. "It will be message. Who has a plan and who will deal with these issues?"
Observers saw Walton's win as yet another signal that a dynamic candidate can knock off a complacent incumbent anytime, anywhere.
He said a write-in effort would prove unnecessary had his Republican Party in Buffalo been prepared with its own candidate.
"Unfortunately, the Republican Party continues to use an old playbook that failed them miserably," he said.
Since leaving the Rath County Office Building at the end of 2006, Giambra has worked as a lobbyist and real estate developer. Included among his properties, he said, is a Columbus Parkway home purchased by him and his son, Nicholas, which serves as his voting address, though he currently lives in the Town of Tonawanda.