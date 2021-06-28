Brown launches write-in campaign for mayor as others eye the race

Parties, progressive groups to counter any business-backed write-in for Brown Following a push by Buffalo's business community to urge Mayor Byron W. Brown to wage a write-in campaign for November's general election, supporters of India B. Walton say they can play that game, too.

One source said Walton's initial barbs aimed at the Common Council could portend challenges in 2023 from similar socialist candidates, and that Feroleto and possibly other councilmembers may be concerned.

Giambra, a Republican who won several elections in Buffalo for Council and comptroller as a Democrat, said neither Walton nor Brown have addressed key policy issues such as the city's financial outlook, especially in the years after the expected influx of federal funds.

"When the stimulus money runs out, what do we do to deal with it?" he asked. "Nobody is talking about it, and there is a need for that discussion."

The former county executive noted he retains about $400,000 in his campaign account, though he would also try to raise the six-figure sum most observers say will be necessary to counter the other candidates.

"But I don't think money will be the determining factor in this race," he said. "It will be message. Who has a plan and who will deal with these issues?"

He said a write-in effort would prove unnecessary had his Republican Party in Buffalo been prepared with its own candidate.

"Unfortunately, the Republican Party continues to use an old playbook that failed them miserably," he said.