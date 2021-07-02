Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him

+4 India Walton's win could inspire more outsiders to challenge incumbents Observers saw Walton's win as yet another signal that a dynamic candidate can knock off a complacent incumbent anytime, anywhere.

Other top Democrats who supported Brown in the primary quickly shifted into neutral gear – a far cry from past days of posing together for countless grip and grin photos. They included Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"The Lieutenant Governor has spoken to both candidates," spokeswoman Elizabeth Grams said in a statement. "She knows this is part of the democratic process, and it’s now up to the people of Buffalo to decide."

Ditto for Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, a longtime Brown ally dating from their days in the Grassroots political club on Buffalo's East Side. She will now remain neutral.

"I'm not doing anything with either of the races," she said of the two contestants. "I think the results pretty much speak for themselves. I'm not so sure it's as much that she won as it is that he lost."

And Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen says only that he will "support the process."

"I'm prepared to work with whoever wins," he said. "I'm a legislator more than a campaigner."

It's all new for so many old allies to no longer stand with Brown. He considers it part of the deal.