Brown, Cuomo, local leaders react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Mayor Byron W. Brown, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other local leaders took to social media Tuesday to weigh in on the verdict by a Minnesota jury in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The jury reached its verdict after 10 hours of deliberation held over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts against him, including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Mayor Byron W. Brown released a statement that also appeared on the mayor's official Facebook page.

"This historic verdict in the murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin will not bring George Floyd back, but for the Floyd family and for all Black lives, justice has prevailed," Brown said.

"The small group of people that rendered three guilty verdicts today further demonstrates that Black lives matter. This murder has had a very deep and personal impact on so many, and while there is still so much work to be done and the need for much more change, this is a verdict for all of those who have dedicated themselves to racial justice through peaceful protest," Brown added.

"The verdicts delivered today were a powerful statement of accountability," Cuomo said on Twitter.