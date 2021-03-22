Brown calls for a more focused citizens' rights commission to improve policing

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown would count on a stronger citizens rights commission to foster better relations between the police and residents, just one of the steps he proposes to improve policing, according to a draft report released Monday.

The recommendations are part of the city's response to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order requiring local governments to improve their police departments in the wake of the George Floyd protests last year. After public review, the document will be submitted to Cuomo by April 1.

+6 Bangladeshis decry crime in Broadway-Fillmore, seek help from police Incidents of stolen cars increased 106% in 2020, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Burglaries are happening more often. And many Muslims are losing confidence in the police.

The report calls for the city's Commission on Citizens' Rights and Community Relations to undergo a community planning process with residents from all neighborhoods to improve interactions with the police.

The plan also calls on the commission to provide a survey on its website for residents to complete any time they interact with police officers. The data would be provided to the police commissioner and also made public on the city’s open data portal. The survey results would identify neighborhoods receiving disparate treatment and officers who receive multiple complaints.

The recommendations in Brown's Commission on Police Reform and Social Reconstruction also call for the Buffalo Police Department to reinstate monthly public police district meetings.

