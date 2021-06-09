Brown announces plans to raze long vacant, former sewing machine plant in Riverside

Demolition of the long-vacant King Sewing Machine Co. building in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood is on track to become a reality.

Mayor Byron W. Brown said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached to move forward with razing the red brick two-story building at 308 Crowley Ave., while preserving its two most visible elements: the original smokestack and clock/water tower.

"We now have approval from the New York State Historic Preservation Office and we issued demolition bid documents today,” Brown said in a statement released Wednesday.

“This first phase of demolition and cleanup will remove a significant blight on this neighborhood and make way for a productive redevelopment,” Brown added.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. purchased the 300,000-square-foot former sewing machine and television manufacturing plant – which includes vacant land – in June 2018 for $50,000.

The agency decided to raze the complex because it is deteriorating and can not be reused.

However, those efforts were stalled last May when the State Historic Preservation Office disagreed with the plans to knock down the 111-year-old building, because agency officials felt most of the complex should remain intact.