Brown announces new initiative to address housing and small business needs during pandemic
Mayor Brown press conference (copy)

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

 Robert Kirkham

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown on Thursday announced a new initiative to address housing and small business needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Small Business, Tenants, And Neighborhood Development Underwriting Program, or “STAND UP Buffalo” Initiative, is comprised of a series of direct-assistance grants and programs that will allow city residents and business owners to meet the unique challenges resulting from the pandemic.

Eligible applicants can begin applying for assistance from the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency beginning Monday, Brown said in a statement.

“For almost a year now, Buffalo’s residents and small businesses have had to find innovative ways to cope with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the guidelines that have been put in place to help slow the spread," said Brown.

The new set of assistance programs will help tenants, homeowners and entrepreneurs in the city access needed resources to continue operating during the pandemic, he added.

Buffalo received $11 million from the CARES Act and other funding sources to fund STAND UP Buffalo.

