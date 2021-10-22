Brown and Walton continue to make state their cases, with a little help from their friends

“She’s not going to always make the right decisions, but I am hopeful that she will work with the Common Council and other experts to get the right information to make the right decision,” Wyatt said. “And what I’ve seen so far in our interactions, she’s done that.”

Wyatt, who has been at odds with Brown on a host of issues, is the only city lawmaker on the nine-member, all Democrat Council to officially support Walton, a democratic socialist. Brown has picked up the endorsements of South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon, Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. and North Council Member Joseph Golombek.

Kirsten Gillibrand backs India Walton for mayor "I am proud to endorse India Walton for mayor of Buffalo," Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said in a statement. "She ran a truly impressive grassroots campaign and clearly has a heart for public service."

Walton picked up another key endorsement late Friday with Gillibrand's backing.

"I have spent my career trying to elect more women to office, from city council to Congress and the White House," Gillibrand said. "India’s experience as a working mother and health care professional will have prepared her well to help tackle the challenges facing Buffalo working families as they strive to recover from the pandemic and its economic toll."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Brown has gained a slew of endorsements recently from councils, unions and other organizations, most recently the Western New York Area Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.