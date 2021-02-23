Brown administration rejects report critical of school zone speed cameras

Fines from Buffalo's school zone camera program to help fund 'safe streets' “My commitment to protecting children in every neighborhood of this City will not waver,” said Mayor Byron W. Brown in a written statement.

"The most important thing we can refute on the 'so-called' report, it is not data driven. It is built on assumption," Helfer said.

Rizzo responded that numerous professionals examined and validated his analysis.

"I performed a spatial analysis that examined where the city placed the cameras, and they were predominantly placed in minority neighborhoods," he said.

About a dozen speakers from civic groups and Buffalo Public Schools endorsed traffic safety, but offered different opinions on how to achieve the goal.

"If you want to take the cameras out, then what are you going to put in there? That’s my question," said Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics. "How are we going to slow these people down?

North Buffalo resident and social worker Diane Elze called using the speed cameras "immoral."

“School zones must be safe for children," Elze said. "However, speed zone cameras are not the solution in a city with 38% of our children living in poverty. Funding infrastructure improvements and design interventions to calm traffic and make our streets safer should not be funded by a punitive speed camera program that extracts money from Buffalo residents who are already struggling to survive."