Brother's death from cancer is driving force for 11 Day Power Play skater

Michael Meade knows the challenges cancer can cause.
That is why Meade, U.S. CEO for Sullivan Brewing Company, will be among 40 Western New Yorkers to lace up their skates this weekend for the 11 Day Power Play.
The event starts at 6 a.m. Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks and will run for at least 252 hours as participants try to break the world record for the longest continuous hockey game while raising money to support Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Make-A-Wish WNY, Camp Good Days and the Roswell Park Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.
Folks are welcome to come cheer them on at all hours and encouraged to donate to one or more of the players at 11daypowerplay.com. Also welcome are checks made payable and mailed to the 11 Day Power Play, P.O. Box 4, Buffalo, NY 14223.
Meade will skate to honor and remember a grandmother, cousin and other loved ones, but particularly his brother, Jim, who had muscular dystrophy and developmental delays.
“As if life wasn’t challenging enough, in his early 50s he was diagnosed with lung cancer as a nonsmoker,” Meade said in a video that describes his motivation to participate. Meade told his brother’s oncologist during their first visit to Roswell Park: “Jimbo’s never had bad days and we’re not going to start now.” The doctor worked with the family to help assure Jim’s remaining days were “all about uplift.” He died at 54.
The first 11 Day Power Play set the record in 2017 for the longest hockey game played and raised more than $1 million. A group of hockey fans in Alberta, Canada broke the record the following year.
Last year, the Buffalo event was slimmed down because of the pandemic. This year, participating players have raised almost $1.7 million toward a $2 million goal. Forty other teams will support the effort throughout the event on a neighboring sheet of RiverWorks ice each day.
Guinness World Records officials were in the city this week and will return the day before Thanksgiving to see if participants skate past 6 p.m. and reclaim the record for Buffalo.
"We're here to make sure that other people don't have to lose family members," said Amy Lesakowski, a breast cancer survivor who, with her husband, Michael, founded 11 Day Power Play in honor of Michael's mother, Evelyn, who died at age 62, three years after a lung cancer diagnosis.
"She fought so hard," her daughter-in-law said. "She would have been so proud to see this because she was so proud of her son and our family. She would have been cooking for everybody."
Cancer and better eating: The University at Buffalo Mini Medical School at 6 p.m. Tuesday will host an Independent Health-sponsored online program focused on the research and role of nutrition in cancer treatment. All are welcome. Get the Zoom link by emailing jacobsmed@buffalo.edu.
Dr. Roseanne Berger – Mini Medical School director and senior associate dean of graduate medical education at the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences – will lead the program.
Panelists include Colleen Barrientos, a first-year medical school student and registered dietician who works with cancer patients at Erie County Medical Center; Dr. Helen Cappuccino, assistant professor of oncology at Roswell Park as well as clinical assistant professor of surgery and Culinary Medicine course co-coordinator in the Jacobs School; and Dr. Roberto Pili, associate dean for cancer research and integrative oncology, professor of medicine, chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, and director of the Center for Nutritional Sciences and Cancer Therapeutics at the Jacobs School, as well as professor in the Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences in the UB School of Public Health and Health Professions.
