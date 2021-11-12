Brother's death from cancer is driving force for 11 Day Power Play skater

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The first 11 Day Power Play set the record in 2017 for the longest hockey game played and raised more than $1 million. A group of hockey fans in Alberta, Canada broke the record the following year.

Last year, the Buffalo event was slimmed down because of the pandemic. This year, participating players have raised almost $1.7 million toward a $2 million goal. Forty other teams will support the effort throughout the event on a neighboring sheet of RiverWorks ice each day.

Guinness World Records officials were in the city this week and will return the day before Thanksgiving to see if participants skate past 6 p.m. and reclaim the record for Buffalo.

"We're here to make sure that other people don't have to lose family members," said Amy Lesakowski, a breast cancer survivor who, with her husband, Michael, founded 11 Day Power Play in honor of Michael's mother, Evelyn, who died at age 62, three years after a lung cancer diagnosis.

"She fought so hard," her daughter-in-law said. "She would have been so proud to see this because she was so proud of her son and our family. She would have been cooking for everybody."