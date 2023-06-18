A brother "purposely" drove across the center line Saturday, crashing his pick-up truck into his sister's car in a head-on collision that left a teenager and a child dead and three others with serious injuries, State Police reported.

Troopers out of Machias responded at 12:07 p.m. to the crash on Freedom Road in the Town of Freedom in Cattaraugus County. An investigation determined that Evan R. Klink, 21, of Freedom was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram westbound when he crossed the center line and struck the eastbound 2005 Ford Focus driven by his sister, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, also of Freedom.

Two passengers in the Ford, Havanah S. Lopez, 17, of Java and Molly Kibler, 6, both of Freedom, were dead at the scene. Dahlia Klink and a 4-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital by Mercy Flight with serious injuries, police said.

Evan Klink was treated for injuries, then transported to State Police Warsaw for an evaluation. His passenger, Cameron Klink, 19, of Freedom, was transported by Mercy Flight with serious injuries.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved were brother and sister, police said, adding that "the Dodge purposely entered into the oncoming lane and lost control before the collision." Police did not offer any other details.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office and Arcade Fire Department assisted in what police called "an active investigation."