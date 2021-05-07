Brood X cicadas are about to emerge, but Western New York will miss out

They have red eyes. They emerge in large numbers from underground after 17 years. And they go by the name Brood X.
Have you been hearing about the periodical cicadas of Brood X – and their expected emergence at the same time in May and June?
“When the entire brood emerges, backyards can look like undulating waves, and the bug chorus is lawnmower loud,” is how Seth Borenstein, Associated Press science writer, described it in a recent article.
Yikes.
First things first: Here in Western New York, we’re not going to experience this weird but rare and fascinating event. Other regions, yes. But not here.
Lyn Chimera, a master gardener who recently co-authored an article on cicadas in the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener publication, WNY Gardening Matters, explained it this way in a phone call: We have the annual cicadas here – a different species – but not the periodical Brood X.
If we look at historical data, periodical cicadas have been in this area in the past, said Sarajane Gomlak-Green, director of museum programs and experiences at the Buffalo Museum of Science.
The last time they were spotted in Western New York was 1987 – east of Buffalo and around Rochester, she said.
"But this upcoming emergence, they won’t be here. They’re actually going to be closer to Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. – that area – and also in Ohio and Indiana. There’s going to be a big chunk there. It varies from emergence to emergence,” she said.
The last time periodical cicadas were in this area in substantial numbers was the early 1900s, said Gomlak-Green, although she has heard anecdotally that people have seen them in more recent cycles.
“What we do get every year are the annual cicadas, so that may have been a year where incidentally there were tons of them,” she said.
There is a way to tell the difference between them. “The annual cicadas we see every year are greenish-brownish, whereas the Brood X cicadas are red and black,” she said. (The X is the Roman numeral for 10, and there are other broods of periodical cicadas that appear in different years.)
The annual cicadas' lifecycle takes two to five years, and the cicadas rarely are abundant enough to attract attention, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Periodical cicadas, which emerge en masse, have lifecycles of 13 or 17 years.
The National Wildlife Foundation explains the periodical cicadas' lifecycle like this: They spend most of their lives – 13 or 17 years, depending on the species – in larval form, burrowed beneath the soil and feeding on fluids from plant roots. In springtime, they emerge from the soil and complete their final molt into adulthood.
"Males cluster in groups and produce loud choruses to attract females to mate with. After mating, female cicadas excavate furrows in slender tree branches and deposit their eggs. The larvae hatch, drop to the ground, and burrow beneath the soil again," according to the website.
After mating and laying eggs, the adults don't live much longer.
The periodical cicadas are harmless to most plants, said Chimera, a garden consultant and owner of Lessons from Nature. They also don't bite or sting.
“Other than being a problem with the noise and the outside shells they shed after they emerge, they don’t really harm the plants. It’s not like the adults are going to eat up all your shrubs ... they fly around and breed. That’s their whole life,” she said.
Tree damage from the egg-laying is usually minimal, but it depends on the cicada species, how many eggs are being laid and the age and condition of the trees – mature, healthy trees vs. saplings.
Chimera has witnessed the emergence of periodical cicadas in other areas.
“I was visiting a friend in Baltimore, probably 17 years ago, and it was otherworldly. The sound was this pulsating, rhythmic kind of 'grasshoppery' sound. It permeates everything. You can hear it inside and out, and you can’t step anywhere without stepping on their shells or bodies. It was like something from an Alfred Hitchcock movie,” she said.
To learn more, visit the website of the Cicada Crew, created by a team of entomologists from the University of Maryland. Other informative articles can be found on the NPR, DEC and University of Connecticut websites.