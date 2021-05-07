Brood X cicadas are about to emerge, but Western New York will miss out

The last time they were spotted in Western New York was 1987 – east of Buffalo and around Rochester, she said.

"But this upcoming emergence, they won’t be here. They’re actually going to be closer to Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. – that area – and also in Ohio and Indiana. There’s going to be a big chunk there. It varies from emergence to emergence,” she said.

The last time periodical cicadas were in this area in substantial numbers was the early 1900s, said Gomlak-Green, although she has heard anecdotally that people have seen them in more recent cycles.

“What we do get every year are the annual cicadas, so that may have been a year where incidentally there were tons of them,” she said.

There is a way to tell the difference between them. “The annual cicadas we see every year are greenish-brownish, whereas the Brood X cicadas are red and black,” she said. (The X is the Roman numeral for 10, and there are other broods of periodical cicadas that appear in different years.)