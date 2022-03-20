Broadway Market vendors to sell at Eastern Hills Mall through Easter

Vendors from the Broadway Market will again sell their food and art at the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence through Easter, organizers announced Sunday.

The Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market debuted last year because Covid-19 restrictions prevented some vendors from setting up their traditional booths at the Broadway Market on Buffalo's East Side. Last year's market was so successful that organizers decided to do it again this Easter season.

The market will operate at the mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. On April 2, the mall will host a "Meet the Easter Bunny" event with an Easter egg hunt to benefit the Hope Project of WNY. For more details, visit the mall's Facebook page.

