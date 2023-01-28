 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

British man whose hateful videos influenced Tops gunman sentenced to 11 years

  • 0
Tops reopening (copy)

The Tops gunman repeatedly referenced Daniel Harris’ videos in an online diary – even thanking Harris for his “service" – in the months before he murdered 10 Black shoppers at a Jefferson Avenue grocery store.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

A British teenager whose violent, racist videos influenced the Tops gunman was sentenced on Friday to almost 12 years in British prison.

Police and prosecutors said Daniel Harris, 19, was an “influential online propagandist” whose videos on subjects ranging from Covid-19 conspiracies to white supremacist killers had “untold influence on countless people across the world.” Those people included Payton Gendron, also 19, who repeatedly referenced Harris’ videos in an online diary  even thanking Harris for his “service"  in the months before he murdered 10 Black shoppers at a Jefferson Avenue grocery store.

The case sheds new light on the Buffalo gunman’s long path to racist violence and the online ecosystem that radicalized him. But it also underscores the protections that hateful and even violent speech have in the United States, relative to other countries' legal systems.

People are also reading…

The First Amendment shields a wide range of both extremist speech and the platforms that host it, with only narrow exceptions for statements inciting specific, immediate acts of violence.

New mural on Landon Street honors victims of the 5/14 shooting

LeAnn Colangelo walks past a new mural, coordinated by Gary Heard and Paula Connors, on Landon Street across the road from Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Oct. 16, 2022. The mural, made in memory of those killed in the 5/14 massacre, reads "Cold Springs Strong" and "Long Live the Jefferson 10," and displays each of the victims' names paired with a depiction of a dove winging across a blue sky. Colorful bison heads (not pictured) bookend the sky motif, one with a message reading "Hate will not divide us" and the other reading "The tears are real." 

“Most of the content the [Buffalo] shooter viewed is rankly offensive,” the New York State Attorney General’s Office concluded in an October report. “But its creation and distribution cannot, constitutionally, be unlawful.”

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

The self-proclaimed white supremacist who meticulously planned and then carried out the mass murder of 10 Black people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue pleaded guilty Monday morning to 15 charges against him, guaranteeing he will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Since the early 2000s, however, a string of European countries have adopted laws criminalizing incitement to terrorism or glorification of terrorists. The United Kingdom explicitly criminalized the “encouragement of terrorism” in the wake of the 2005 London bombing, defining such encouragement as any statement that a “reasonable person” would consider a “direct or indirect” inducement to violence.

In late November, a jury convicted Harris on five counts of encouraging terrorism, all relating to his videos, and one count of possession of material for terrorist purposes, relating to 3D-printed gun parts police found at his home.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Harris recorded the offending videos over 14 months in 2021 and 2022, the court found, and posted them to fringe video platforms. Archived versions of two of his accounts, which have since been deleted, show he published hundreds of videos on topics ranging from Covid-19 conspiracies to the Black Lives Matter movement, frequently deploying racist and anti-Semitic slurs and peddling false information.

Daniel Harris

Daniel Harris, 19, shown in a police-provided photo, was sentenced to jail after posting hate-filled videos to fringe social media platforms. 

In one 35-minute video, titled “How to Achieve Victory,” Harris exhorts white men to commit acts of violence against various minorities and people of color, citing multiple conspiracy theories popular with right-wing extremists. Gendron later used a graphic featured in the video as the lead image on a racist screed intended to publicize his views.

In another video, Harris sympathetically recounts the life of the white supremacist killer who gunned down 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in 2019.

“This video has moved me. I was on the fence, now I am committed to my race,” one user wrote in March.

“You are not alone my friend ;),” Gendron responded, according to screenshots posted in his private server on the messaging platform Discord.

Harris’ last video, posted on May 14, celebrated the attack in Buffalo. Police arrested him two days later.

Like much extremist content, however – including videos and photos from the Buffalo massacre – Harris' work continues to circulate online, even after disappearing from multiple platforms. During sentencing, British prosecutors said that Harris' videos also appear to have influenced the man accused of killing five people at a Colorado Springs gay bar in November. The Buffalo News also found that other users have re-uploaded several of his deleted videos to fringe video services.

In the U.K., law enforcement officials warned on Friday that re-sharing extreme content would not be tolerated.

“Anyone who downloads, shares or creates extreme content online risks being arrested under terrorism legislation,” police in England's Derbyshire county said in a Friday statement. “And don't think you can hide behind usernames, avatars and other technical blockers.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Caitlin is an enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News, covering stories about how Western New York is changing. A Buffalo native, she spent six years reporting for the finance and style desks at the Washington Post before returning home in 2018.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News