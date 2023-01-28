British man whose hateful videos influenced Tops gunman sentenced to 11 years

A British teenager whose violent, racist videos influenced the Tops gunman was sentenced on Friday to almost 12 years in British prison.

Police and prosecutors said Daniel Harris, 19, was an “influential online propagandist” whose videos on subjects ranging from Covid-19 conspiracies to white supremacist killers had “untold influence on countless people across the world.” Those people included Payton Gendron, also 19, who repeatedly referenced Harris’ videos in an online diary – even thanking Harris for his “service" – in the months before he murdered 10 Black shoppers at a Jefferson Avenue grocery store.

The case sheds new light on the Buffalo gunman’s long path to racist violence and the online ecosystem that radicalized him. But it also underscores the protections that hateful and even violent speech have in the United States, relative to other countries' legal systems.

The First Amendment shields a wide range of both extremist speech and the platforms that host it, with only narrow exceptions for statements inciting specific, immediate acts of violence.

“Most of the content the [Buffalo] shooter viewed is rankly offensive,” the New York State Attorney General’s Office concluded in an October report. “But its creation and distribution cannot, constitutionally, be unlawful.”

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts The self-proclaimed white supremacist who meticulously planned and then carried out the mass murder of 10 Black people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue pleaded guilty Monday morning to 15 charges against him, guaranteeing he will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Since the early 2000s, however, a string of European countries have adopted laws criminalizing incitement to terrorism or glorification of terrorists. The United Kingdom explicitly criminalized the “encouragement of terrorism” in the wake of the 2005 London bombing, defining such encouragement as any statement that a “reasonable person” would consider a “direct or indirect” inducement to violence.

In late November, a jury convicted Harris on five counts of encouraging terrorism, all relating to his videos, and one count of possession of material for terrorist purposes, relating to 3D-printed gun parts police found at his home.

Harris recorded the offending videos over 14 months in 2021 and 2022, the court found, and posted them to fringe video platforms. Archived versions of two of his accounts, which have since been deleted, show he published hundreds of videos on topics ranging from Covid-19 conspiracies to the Black Lives Matter movement, frequently deploying racist and anti-Semitic slurs and peddling false information.

In one 35-minute video, titled “How to Achieve Victory,” Harris exhorts white men to commit acts of violence against various minorities and people of color, citing multiple conspiracy theories popular with right-wing extremists. Gendron later used a graphic featured in the video as the lead image on a racist screed intended to publicize his views.

In another video, Harris sympathetically recounts the life of the white supremacist killer who gunned down 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in 2019.

“This video has moved me. I was on the fence, now I am committed to my race,” one user wrote in March.

“You are not alone my friend ;),” Gendron responded, according to screenshots posted in his private server on the messaging platform Discord.

Harris’ last video, posted on May 14, celebrated the attack in Buffalo. Police arrested him two days later.

Like much extremist content, however – including videos and photos from the Buffalo massacre – Harris' work continues to circulate online, even after disappearing from multiple platforms. During sentencing, British prosecutors said that Harris' videos also appear to have influenced the man accused of killing five people at a Colorado Springs gay bar in November. The Buffalo News also found that other users have re-uploaded several of his deleted videos to fringe video services.

In the U.K., law enforcement officials warned on Friday that re-sharing extreme content would not be tolerated.

“Anyone who downloads, shares or creates extreme content online risks being arrested under terrorism legislation,” police in England's Derbyshire county said in a Friday statement. “And don't think you can hide behind usernames, avatars and other technical blockers.”