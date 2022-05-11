Brick facade falls from top of Juneteenth Festival headquarters on Genesee Street

Emergency crews, including members of the Buffalo Fire and Police departments, responded to a call just after noon Wednesday to a corner building at 1517 Genesee St. after part of the brick facade came loose and fell to the ground on the Moselle Street side.

The building was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported. Buffalo police initially closed off the intersection at Genesee and Moselle, but removed yellow caution tape and began directing traffic away from the debris.

City crews, including the Department of Public Works and the Department of Permit and Inspection Services, installed Jersey barriers to secure the street and sidewalk area around the building, which is the headquarters for the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo.

A member of the Juneteenth Festival board, who was outside the building after the portion of the brick facade fell, said this summer's Juneteenth Festival is expected to continue as planned.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.