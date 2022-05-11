 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brick facade falls from top of Juneteenth Festival headquarters on Genesee Street

  • Updated
Partial Building Collapse

People inspect the partial collapse of the top of the building that houses the offices of the Juneteenth Festival at the corner of Genesee and Moselle streets in Buffalo on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Emergency crews, including members of the Buffalo Fire and Police departments, responded to a call just after noon Wednesday to a corner building at 1517 Genesee St. after part of the brick facade came loose and fell to the ground on the Moselle Street side.

The building was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported. Buffalo police initially closed off the intersection at Genesee and Moselle, but removed yellow caution tape and began directing traffic away from the debris.

City crews, including the Department of Public Works and the Department of Permit and Inspection Services, installed Jersey barriers to secure the street and sidewalk area around the building, which is the headquarters for the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo.

A member of the Juneteenth Festival board, who was outside the building after the portion of the brick facade fell, said this summer's Juneteenth Festival is expected to continue as planned.

