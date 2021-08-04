Brian Higgins concerned that border Covid-19 test wait time could bring 'disaster'

WASHINGTON – The Canadian border will open to vaccinated Americans on Monday, as long as they can prove they've passed a Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to their arrival on Canadian soil. But that might be a taller order than it seems at first glance.

For one thing, the Canadian government isn't accepting any old test. Antigen tests – the common kind that give you results in 15 minutes – won't be accepted. And for another, many other Covid-19 tests take longer than 72 hours to process.

With those worries in mind, Rep. Brian Higgins on Tuesday wrote to the Biden administration's Covid-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients, expressing concern that border communities such as Buffalo may not have the testing capacity that is needed to handle all the people who will want to go to Canada starting next week.

Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, spelled out his concerns more bluntly in an interview.

"This is either going to be an effective, efficient logistical operation, or it's going to be a disaster. And right now it's heading for disaster," he said.

Canada could require Covid tests of vaccinated Americans driving through border The short drive to southern Ontario could turn out to be both complicated and expensive.