Brian Higgins backs Kathy Hochul in 2022 governor's race
ALBANY – In the early race for endorsements, Gov. Kathy Hochul has picked up another hometown political ally: U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins.

Higgins on Sunday formally endorsed his fellow Buffalo Democrat in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary campaign. Higgins, a member of Congress for 16 years, served with Hochul during her brief stint in Congress.

“I have always been impressed by her devotion to public service and getting things done for our communities," Higgins said in a statement released by the Hochul campaign. He added: “Kathy is the partner Congress needs in Albany to build back our infrastructure, beat back the Delta variant and stimulate New York’s economic recovery.”

Hochul thanked Higgins, calling him a “tremendous partner throughout my career.” Earlier this week, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, also a Buffalo Democrat, endorsed Hochul.

The governor is running against Attorney General Letitia James, while New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are exploring a run. All are Democrats from Brooklyn.

