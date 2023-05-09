A Kenmore East High School student is the winner of Rep. Brian Higgins' Congressional Art Competition.

"Reinstein Woods in Bloom," an acrylic painting by Ava Valkwitch, depicting a pond filled with water lilies, will be exhibited in the halls leading to the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. It was selected by a panel of local artists.

Students from 14 high schools within Higgins' 26th Congressional District submitted 22 pieces of artwork for the competition. They were on display in the lobby of the Larkin at Exchange Building in Buffalo and shown online on Higgins' Facebook page and website.

Those who visited the online galleries were invited to vote for their favorites. The winner of "The People's Choice Award" was Leyna Diehl, from West Seneca East High School, for her montage of local landmarks, "The City."

Runners-up were Madison Ralph from Niagara Falls High School, Jolynda Wang from Williamsville North High School and Jill Schneck from Mount Mercy Academy.