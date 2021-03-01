Brewery eyed for former Orchard Park American Legion hall

A group of investors that bought a former American Legion post in Orchard Park intend to convert the building into a brewery, tap room, restaurant and event space.

While details like a name and branding remain to be decided, it will likely be similar to Britesmith Brewing in Williamsville or 42 North Brewing Co. in East Aurora in size and scope, said Tom Bestpitch, part of the group that paid $625,000 for the property at 3740 North Buffalo Road.

"We've been looking for a couple years for a space for this project," said Bestpitch, owner and president of Prodigy Surgical, who also is an investor in the Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg and its sister restaurant, West Rose in Ellicottville.

Bestpitch said he and his fellow investors plan to add about 10,000 square feet to the roughly 7,500 square foot of existing building space on the property, which also has 100 parking spaces.

The venue could open by the end of the year, assuming the project receives needed approvals from the town, Bestpitch said.

Orchard Park is ripe for a brewery and restaurant of this type, and the building and 1.6-acre property seemed an ideal location for the project, he said.