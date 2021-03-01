 Skip to main content
Brewery eyed for former Orchard Park American Legion hall
Brewery eyed for former Orchard Park American Legion hall

American Legion Post 567 Street View

The former American Legion Post 567, 3740 North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. 

A group of investors that bought a former American Legion post in Orchard Park intend to convert the building into a brewery, tap room, restaurant and event space.

While details like a name and branding remain to be decided, it will likely be similar to Britesmith Brewing in Williamsville or 42 North Brewing Co. in East Aurora in size and scope, said Tom Bestpitch, part of the group that paid $625,000 for the property at 3740 North Buffalo Road.

"We've been looking for a couple years for a space for this project," said Bestpitch, owner and president of Prodigy Surgical, who also is an investor in the Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg and its sister restaurant, West Rose in Ellicottville.

Bestpitch said he and his fellow investors plan to add about 10,000 square feet to the roughly 7,500 square foot of existing building space on the property, which also has 100 parking spaces.

The venue could open by the end of the year, assuming the project receives needed approvals from the town, Bestpitch said.

Orchard Park is ripe for a brewery and restaurant of this type, and the building and 1.6-acre property seemed an ideal location for the project, he said.

American Legion Post 567 put the North Buffalo Road property on the market in 2019 because membership and participation levels had dropped to the point it didn't make sense to hold onto such a large building that, because of its age, required costly maintenance.

Sign of the times: Another American Legion building goes up for sale

Sign of the times: Another American Legion building goes up for sale

Leaders of American Legion Post 567 are hoping to sell their historic building in Orchard Park because of the dwindling number of veterans active in the post. Dropping participation in post meetings and events is one of the main reasons why the property at 3740 North Buffalo St. is being put on the market, the commander of American Legion

A number of posts have closed or downsized in recent years as their memberships aged or died off and younger veterans did not show the same interest in joining.

Post 567 plans to move to 5784 Ellis Road, off Taylor Road in the town, after completing renovations to the building that previously housed a construction contractor. The new structure is about half the size of the North Buffalo Road building. The post paid $392,000 for the property.

Orchard Park American Legion Post 567 brewery

Former Post Commander Joe Cash, left, chats with Danny "J" Jakubowicz at the American Legion Post 567 at 3740 North Buffalo St. in Orchard Park, in March 2019, shortly after the building went up for sale.

The post, which held a moving sale in November at the old building, has held its meetings at the Hillcrest Volunteer Fire Company's fire hall for the past few months, Post Commander Bob Davis said. The fire company allowed the post to meet there until the new space is ready, Davis said.

Members will discuss plans for the Ellis Road building at a meeting in early March, he said. The post could move in sometime in late spring or early summer, and members will resume the weekly barbecue chicken dinners the post hosted last year.

"We're in the planning stages," Davis said.

The new property can't match the old post for its historic charm. The North Buffalo Road building originally was constructed in 1870 as a home for Erastus D. Webster, who served in the administration of President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War.

