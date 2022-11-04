Breast cancer survivor finds beauty in her body, makes the point in pinup calendar

Roughly 70,000 Americans ages 15 to 39 are diagnosed annually with breast cancer, according to the Young Survival Coalition.

More than 1,000 women under 40 die each year from the disease.

The chance of recurrence is higher than for older women.

Shreen Wojton, who had a double mastectomy in her early 40s, was willing to pose in a bikini to put a face, and body, on what those statistics mean.

She is featured in the August photo of the Survivor Pinups 2023 calendar to benefit Haus of Volta, which helps young people with breast cancer feel beautiful in their bodies and live mindfully after treatment.

“I try to stay positive,” said Wojton, 50, of Clarence, diagnosed nine years ago with stage 3 breast cancer. “I try to do as many natural things as possible. I work out. I eat right. I’m sure all that makes a big difference, but healthy people still get cancer, so you just never, never know.”

That’s why it is important for young women with a family history of breast, prostate and ovarian cancer – especially in more than one relative diagnosed at younger ages – to get genetic cancer testing and mammography screening, she said.

The American Cancer Society recommends all women get a mammography by their early 40s and continue with screenings as long as they are in good health and expect to live 10 or more years.

“Young breast cancer survivors' needs and issues are very different than older survivors,” Wojton said.

Like many such survivors, she has a genetic predisposition – in her case, BRCA1 – that raises the risk of several forms of cancer. The lifetime risk is highest for breast cancer, at more than 55%, compared to 13% for women as a whole in the U.S.

Wojton, a pharmacist, had her first mammogram at age 40 and it was told it was clear, though she now has her doubts. She had dense breast tissue, which makes it harder to read a mammogram. Her second screening, a year later, showed a 9-centimeter tumor in her right breast.

“Thank God that I went in for my second mammogram because I had zero symptoms,” said Wojton, whose four children at the time were ages 3 to 11.

She got the official diagnosis Nov. 13, 2013, after a biopsy. She thought a lumpectomy would follow. Her oncologist recommended a double mastectomy because of the size of her tumor and genetic test results.

“I felt like someone punched me in the stomach,” she said. “I felt helpless.”

Those feelings wouldn’t last. In addition to following her oncologist’s recommendations, she dove into her own research, went on a strict alkaline diet, saw a Qigong healer and acupuncturist, and began taking supplements, including curcumin and vitamin D.

She joined young survivor support groups and continues to count her “Breastie Besties” among her closest friends.

Wojton had a nipple-sparing double mastectomy in California three months after her diagnosis because it wasn’t available nine years ago in Western New York. More than a year later, she flew to New Orleans to have reconstructive breast surgery using body tissue from her midsection, reducing the risk for lymphedema and helping heal the remaining irradiated tissue in her chest.

“I feel like everyone needs to advocate for themselves,” she said.

That involves acceptance and perseverance, not perfection.

Her reaction after seeing her calendar photo? “A little too much cellulite.”

Wojton continues to take supplements, eat right and exercise, though she’s long been off the alkaline diet. Cancer screenings continue to show no evidence of disease. She has dropped 50 pounds, most of which she added while undergoing chemotherapy.

“I still mourn over my previous body,” she said. “I had amazing breasts that I didn't realize I liked so much until they told me they were taking them off. And even though I did get a nipple-sparing mastectomy, you completely lose feeling.”

She learned about Haus of Volta through the Young Survival Coalition, which also has helped along her journey. She flew to California for a 1950s-style photo shoot that included a car and surfboard, one of several trips around the world she has taken since her diagnosis.

“Everyone was really excited for me,” Wojton said.

