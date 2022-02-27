Brazen fraud or playing by the rules? How a pharma rep made millions marketing medical cream for $27,000 a tube

"The keys to quick money were the patients with the right insurance and the doctor's signature," Kruly said.

Leslie Nappi of Utica was one such target, because her husband worked at Verizon, whose insurance covered the high-priced compounds.

"The Nappis were the right patients, and the defendant had a solution to the second problem: the blank prescription pad with the doctor's name on it," Kruly said. The Nappis presumed they would receive two or three tubes, "kind of like a $20 BioFreeze or Aspercreme," Leslie Nappi testified.

Sixty tubes of cream would come to the Nappi household every month, with a single tube of scarring cream costing the Nappis' insurer close to $20,000.

"It seemed like every two weeks these boxes were coming, for almost a year," she said, eventually costing their insurer more than $1 million in reimbursements, according to Kruly. "I stored them in my basement because there were too many, and I also gave them out. I gave them to my mom, my mother-in-law, my father-in-law," Nappi testified.

When pharmacies obtained approval to fill the prescriptions, they would keep half the reimbursement from the insurers and pay the other half to MedHype, according to the indictment.