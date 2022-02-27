Brazen fraud or playing by the rules? How a pharma rep made millions marketing medical cream for $27,000 a tube

The first tube of pain-relieving cream arrived at Angela Walter's home after a pharmaceutical rep got a prescription for her without a doctor's visit.
"I thought it was kind of like a trial, but I thought I'd try it," the 51-year-old Amherst woman recounted in a jury trial underway in federal court in Buffalo. "I thought it was kind of like a Bengay."
She didn't know it at the time, but her husband's insurance company was billed thousands of dollars for that tube.
And then monthly refills kept coming, and more tubes came for each of her three children – all with exorbitant reimbursement rates. So many tubes of cream were coming that she started throwing them in the trash.
By the end, the prescriptions for the non-narcotic creams for scars, wounds and pain she received cost her husband's insurance plan more than $2.8 million. Several others with similar prescriptions also racked up huge bills for their insurers, with a tube of medical cream billed at an average cost of $14,000, but some billed upward to $27,000.
Federal prosecutors call it a brazen case of health care fraud, a conspiracy orchestrated by Michael W. Luehrsen, a former Clarence resident who they say generated more than $10 million in wrongful insurance reimbursements that allowed him to live in waterfront condos in Miami and Buffalo and drive a Lamborghini.
"The money was good, the money was easy," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, one of the prosecutors handling the case against Luehrsen.
Luehrsen's attorneys have another description for what Luehrsen did: perfectly legal.
"Between 2014 and 2016, Mike Luehrsen did make millions of dollars selling incredibly expensive compound medications," defense attorney A. Lee Bentley III told jurors. "You may not like that. The government obviously doesn't like that. But Mike Luehrsen didn't set the prices of these compound medications.
"The health insurance companies, who are the alleged victims here, decided what they were willing to pay for different compound medications," Bentley said. "They set the prices. They were perfectly free at any time to discontinue coverage."
Bentley challenged the prosecution to present "a single specific clear rule that Mike Luehrsen violated."
In other words, "Mike played by the rules as he understood them," Bentley said.
The trial before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo resumes Monday, when jurors will enter their third day of deliberations.
A hearing was held Tuesday to determine whether Douglas MacKinnon should be sanctioned and even incarcerated for not fully complying with a government subpoena.
Two other men have already pleaded guilty to charges: one who helped get prescriptions without the patient having had a medical visit and the other who substituted different patient names on signed 12-month prescriptions for the creams without a physician's knowledge. Both testified as cooperating government witnesses in Luehrsen's trial, which began Feb. 2.
One has already been released from prison after being sentenced to three years, and the other awaits sentencing. But the prosecution has depicted Luehrsen as the one who devised "the scheme to make those quick millions, and he conspired with others to commit health care fraud," Kruly told jurors.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John D. Fabian said Luehrsen had "hands-on" control of what the prosecutor described as a pyramid operation in which he recruited others to look for patients with the right insurance coverages and doctors willing to sign the prescriptions for the custom-made medications. So Luehrsen's denials that he knew what the others had done – leading to their guilty pleas – should not ring true to jurors, Fabian told them in his summation.
"He's in bed with them doing the wrong thing," Fabian said.
Luehrsen faces one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He also faces 19 counts of money laundering, with the government alleging he tried to conceal his millions by moving around funds among some 30 bank accounts in his or his company's name. And the government also charged him with two counts of altering or destroying evidence, based on him deleting emails.
Luehrsen, testifying in his own defense, told jurors he didn't break any laws over his career marketing medications.
"I feel like I helped the lives of people and did a lot of good in the medical community," he said.
'A loophole'
No one disputes Luehrsen is a good salesman. He worked for about eight years marketing Big Pharma products, spending his work days visiting doctors offices to market the medications of the companies he worked for. Once he received a national award on the 50-yard line at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, widely referred to as Jerry World after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
"Mr. Luehrsen has sales in his blood," Bentley said.
"In his early 30s, Mr. Luehrsen was really doing well, the world was his oyster," Bentley said. "But he wanted his own company."
So he formed MedHype.
To understand the government's case against Luehrsen requires understanding where the medications he marketed came from as he ran his own business.
He dealt with custom medications, also called compounds. These are not the medications made by pharmaceutical companies that doctors typically prescribe for patients and then are picked up by the patients at their corner drug store.
Hormoz L. Mansouri, a well-known political donor in Western New York, became known for something else in August. The 67-year-old Amherst man became the defendant in a felony fraud case at U.S. District Court.
Some patients can't use major, commercially available drugs because of an ingredient to which they may be allergic. So a compound is a custom medication made by a pharmacist without an ingredient a patient may be allergic to and with a different ingredient used in its place.
"A compound drug is a medication that is supposed to be written specifically for a particular patient's needs, and compounded by a pharmacy for a specific patient's needs," said Blake Stockwell, a senior manager in a special investigations unit for Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit management organization headquartered in St. Louis.
"The pharmacy mixes a couple of different medications together for like a topical cream," he told jurors. "So the pharmacy produces the product rather than buying it from a manufacturer. With a compound, we are going to reimburse based on all of the ingredients that are billed."
And Luehrsen made sure the custom medications he was marketing included some very expensive ingredients, whether they were needed for a particular patient or not, the prosecution said.
Luehrsen and other participants in his operation tailored the medications "to contain ingredients that carried high reimbursement rates from health insurers," according to the government's court papers. They targeted patients whose health insurance covered compounded medications, companies like National Grid and Verizon. They sought out patients and convinced them they would benefit from the medication and then worked with the patients to obtain the prescriptions.
"The keys to quick money were the patients with the right insurance and the doctor's signature," Kruly said.
Leslie Nappi of Utica was one such target, because her husband worked at Verizon, whose insurance covered the high-priced compounds.
"The Nappis were the right patients, and the defendant had a solution to the second problem: the blank prescription pad with the doctor's name on it," Kruly said. The Nappis presumed they would receive two or three tubes, "kind of like a $20 BioFreeze or Aspercreme," Leslie Nappi testified.
Sixty tubes of cream would come to the Nappi household every month, with a single tube of scarring cream costing the Nappis' insurer close to $20,000.
"It seemed like every two weeks these boxes were coming, for almost a year," she said, eventually costing their insurer more than $1 million in reimbursements, according to Kruly. "I stored them in my basement because there were too many, and I also gave them out. I gave them to my mom, my mother-in-law, my father-in-law," Nappi testified.
When pharmacies obtained approval to fill the prescriptions, they would keep half the reimbursement from the insurers and pay the other half to MedHype, according to the indictment.
"He devised a scheme that he thought was going to fly under the radar, and in just a couple of years he made millions," Kruly said. Prescriptions were signed by doctors who had not seen the patients. In some cases, the prescriptions were forged, he said.
"As insurance companies realized what was going on and they tried to stop payment for an ingredient that resulted in astronomical reimbursement rates, the compounds would be reformulated, the ingredients would change to continue to keep the reimbursements as high as possible," Kruly said.
Luehrsen considered it a "game of cat and mouse" with the insurers, Kruly said.
"The defendant played it like a game. He won millions," Kruly told jurors, by taking "advantage of a loophole that caused these compounds to reimburse for astronomical rates."
'Broken health care system'
Luehrsen's Tampa, Fla., lawyers acknowledged the absurdity of the reimbursement prices.
"The prices, they're insane. There's no other word for it," defense attorney Jason Mehta said in his closing argument. "I think we're here because of how expensive our health care system is. But Mr. Luehrsen never set a single one of those prices," Mehta said.
"The health care system in this country is broken," said Bentley, the other Luehrsen lawyer. "But the way to deal with the problems in the health care system in this country is not by prosecuting criminally individuals like Mike Luehrsen. He played by the rules, as he understood them."
Most of the misconduct the prosecutors talked about in the trial was done by the government witnesses, Bentley said. While they were working under him, "Mike didn't know what they were doing." Luehrsen "didn't lie. He didn't steal. When it came to the patients involved in this case, none of them were paid by Mike Luehrsen to get the creams," Bentley said.
"He didn't procure creams for anyone who didn't want them or expressed interest in them. He didn't pay any doctors to write prescriptions, and he didn't deceive any doctors."
Luehrsen did what a lot of companies do, Bentley told jurors.
"You're going to hear, 'Oh, Mr. Luehrsen and people under him, they were targeting insurance companies!' Well, duh, isn't that what any pharmaceutical company is going to do? They try to find out what insurance companies cover their product, and they try to find individuals who have that kind of insurance," Bentley said.
"And yes, he was trying to make money through commissions," he added. "That's exactly what he and every other pharmaceutical rep in the U.S. tries to do," he said.
Luehrsen made two big mistakes, Bentley said. First, he made too much money. And that grabbed the government's attention, Bentley said. And second, he trusted other pharmacy reps that he enlisted to work under him, Bentley said.
"They were the ones who were getting doctors to write dozens of scripts for patients they didn't know anything about," he said. "It was lack of quality control at times, but you're not going to hear anything that was criminal, or this gross misconduct that the government's been talking about," Bentley told jurors.
Luehrsen's lawyers also scoffed at the money laundering and evidence tampering charges. As money laundering goes, what the government alleges Luehrsen did wasn't all that sophisticated, even with all the transactions. Most of the accounts were in the same bank, and every single one had either his name or his company's name, Mehta said.
"He was not hiding anything," Mehta said. "It's not concealment to move money from your corporate account to your personal account to buy a personal condo."