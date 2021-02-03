Bradford Regional Medical Center, Olean General Hospital to ease patient restrictions

Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital will both ease visitor restrictions starting Thursday, hospital officials announced Wednesday.

Only one visitor will be allowed from 2 to 6 p.m. daily for the duration of the inpatient’s stay.

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room during their visit and should have identification. They must be at least 18 years old, wear a mask and will be screened for symptoms of Covid-19 and must submit to a temperature check prior to entering the hospital.

Visitors will be reminded to wash their hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, especially before and after entering a patient’s room. Obstetrics patients will be allowed one support person and one designated doula during their stay. Pediatric patients will be allowed a visit from one parent or caregiver.

Emergency department patients will be allowed the same one visitor during the triage phase and in the patient room during their stay.

