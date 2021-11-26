BPS to open playgrounds, athletic fields to residents when schools aren't in session

The second phase will focus on athletic fields and facilities: All High Stadium, Riverside Stadium, MST Field, Grabiarz Field and Olmsted/Kensington Field, Keresztes said.

Community groups or leagues would need to apply to use them, and they are subject to availability when BPS students are not practicing or playing games, Keresztes said.

For fields, the hours may be different, depending on the needs of the groups applying to use them, said Andrew Rabb, the city’s deputy commissioner for parks and recreation. Reservations may have associated fees, possibly for security requirements.

Under the agreement, the city is not responsible for management, maintenance, upkeep, upgrades, replacements or repairs. Neither will the city incur or take on other expenses or obligations operationally or otherwise, according to documents filed with the Common Council.

The school district is responsible for all preparation, signage, upgrades, maintenance, repair, replacement and operations and management.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Division is working with BPS to install signage.

After inspections, the opening of the school playgrounds is expected to take place in May or June, Rabb said.