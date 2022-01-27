BPS to issue bus passes; School Board debates gas cards to address driver shortage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

School districts devise plans to battle bus driver shortage "From the day school started, it has been atrocious," Latrice Martin, the parent of three children in Buffalo, said of the bus driver shortage.

Other members raised numerous questions about the practicality of the measure, and whether it would actually help alleviate the problems brought on by a school bus driver shortage. Members also questioned the basic fairness of handing out gas cards. The measure would do nothing for parents who don't own a vehicle and rely on public transportation or ride-sharing apps to get their children to school.

"The goal is making sure that this works," said Board Member at large Ann Rivera, who added that sending the item to committee did not indicate a lack of support for the resolution.

Board Member at large Terrance Heard, who voted with Belton-Cottman and Woods against sending the item to committee, insisted that the board could have voted to approve it at Wednesday night's meeting and could make any necessary modifications to it later.

