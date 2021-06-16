BPS: Remote learning available in fall only to students with medical exemptions

Nearly all Buffalo Public School students will be back in the classrooms full-time in the fall.

According to a letter to parents Wednesday, only those with a valid medical exemption will have access to remote learning.

At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, all students, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, are expected to return to full in-person instruction five days a week, School Superintendent Kriner Cash said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the lifting of Covid-19 policy restrictions by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.

Cash said district officials over the summer will build student schedules, prepare school buildings, coordinate transportation and plan for the deployment and scheduling of all of its staff, in response to the lifting of restrictions.

Students in the district will be automatically enrolled for full-time, in-person instruction five days per week.

Remote instruction will be offered only for students with an eligible medical exemption after consultation with medical professionals and district staff, Cash said.