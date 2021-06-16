BPS: Remote learning available in fall only to students with medical exemptions

Nearly all Buffalo Public School students will be back in the classrooms full-time in the fall.
According to a letter to parents Wednesday, only those with a valid medical exemption will have access to remote learning.
All students will be invited back to in-person classes five days a week, but Superintendent Kriner Cash said he anticipates that about one-fourth of the district’s 31,000 students might choose to start the year remotely.
At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, all students, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, are expected to return to full in-person instruction five days a week, School Superintendent Kriner Cash said.
The announcement comes on the heels of the lifting of Covid-19 policy restrictions by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.
Cash said district officials over the summer will build student schedules, prepare school buildings, coordinate transportation and plan for the deployment and scheduling of all of its staff, in response to the lifting of restrictions.
Schools need to report for each student, for each day from September through June, whether they attended, and whether they were in person or remote.
Students in the district will be automatically enrolled for full-time, in-person instruction five days per week.
Remote instruction will be offered only for students with an eligible medical exemption after consultation with medical professionals and district staff, Cash said.
Those requesting that their child be enrolled in remote instruction because of a medical exemption must provide medical documentation dated after July 1 on a physician's letterhead that is signed by a medical professional.
Requests must be emailed to medicalexemptions@buffaloschools.org or submitted via U.S. mail to Dr. Sharon Brown, Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services, 427 City Hall, Buffalo, N.Y., 14202.
Cash said parents will be notified as to whether or not their medical petition for remote instruction has been approved.
Buffalo school administrators acknowledge that absenteeism has surged this school year.
The new school year begins Sept. 8.
In May, Cash said that Buffalo Public Schools students would be given the option of starting the new school year in September fully remote.
“Pandemic worry is still out there. There’s school phobia and social and emotional challenges from students who have come back to school and are finding they’re not really happy to be back,” Cash said last month.
Since then, the CDC offered its recommendation that 12-to-17-year-olds receive the Covid-19 vaccine, school district spokeswoman Elena Cala said Wednesday.
While New Yorkers wait to hear how the twists and turns of the pandemic are about to change their lives – again – these are some of the most pressing questions and answers.
"Dr. Cash will continue to consult with our medical advisory board, the CDC, and the state and Erie County health departments on all of those things," she added.
Cala said that nine school sites in the district will be offering vaccination clinics.
"So that will go a long way. We're going to try to get as many kids as possible vaccinated over the summer," she said.
Associate Superintendent for Student Support Services Tonja Williams will spearhead the clinic, Cala added.
"We think that will make a big difference. We need to convince parents and students that it's safe to get a vaccine, and we want to get as many as we can vaccinated because we are, at this point in time, planning for a full return," she said.