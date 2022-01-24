BPO updates its Covid-19 safety protocols for children 5 years old and up

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is now requiring proof of vaccination for youth age 5 and up who attend performances at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The BPO announced the updated Covid-19 safety protocols on Monday to further protect the health, safety and enjoyment of its patrons as the orchestra continues to implement vaccination requirements and a masking policy for its staff.

Effective immediately, a negative test for Covid-19 will no longer be accepted for patrons over the age of 5.

Children age 3 to 4 years old may attend BPO concerts at the music hall if they are masked and accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult with valid ID. Children 2 years old and under are not permitted to attend events at Kleinhans Music Hall.

BPO officials said they developed the safety plan with guidance from the Erie County Department of Health and other health advisors.

