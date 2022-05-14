 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BPD: Multiple people struck by gunfire at shooting on Jefferson Avenue; shooter in custody

Large police presence at Northampton and Jefferson Streets near the Tops Markets.

 Maki Becker/Buffalo News
This is a developing breaking news situation. Check back for updates.

Buffalo police have confirmed a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Multiple people have been struck by gunfire, and the shooter is in custody, the department shared on Twitter.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz tweeted at 2:49 p.m. that he was aware of an "active multiple shooting event" that occurred at the Tops Markets at 1275 Jefferson Ave. He urged the public to avoid the area.

A large police presence has shut down the area north of Jefferson Avenue at Northampton Street. The Tops Markets is at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street, about two blocks north of Jefferson and Northampton.

