Boy struck by vehicle on Buffalo's West Side appears to be seriously injured

A 12-year-old boy appeared to be seriously injured Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle on Buffalo’s West Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital.
DeGeorge said the accident occurred at about 3:50 p.m. at Albany and Hampshire streets. The Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
