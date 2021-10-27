Boy Scouts to sell camps in Niagara, Wyoming counties to settle sex abuse claims

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America plans to sell two large properties to help fund a bankruptcy reorganization plan for the national organization.
Council leaders informed area Scouting families in a letter Wednesday that the organization “is divesting of” Camp Stonehaven in Niagara County and Camp Schoellkopf Scout Reservation in Wyoming County to pay its portion of a proposed $1.8 billion settlement with more than 82,000 former Scouts who alleged they were sexually abused by Scout leaders.
The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, which serves Scouts in Erie and western Niagara counties, is on the hook to contribute $1,537,485 toward the Boy Scouts reorganization effort. The two camps have not yet been put on the market, said Scout Executive and CEO Gary A. Decker.
Council leaders said they plan to keep Camp Scouthaven, which includes 400 acres on Crystal Lake in Freedom, Cattaraugus County.
“While the exact details of the Council’s contributions, including the timing are still being finalized with the bankruptcy court, divesting of the two camps will allow the Council to participate in the settlement trust while also strengthening the Council’s financial position moving forward,” according to the letter. “These properties have been a rich part of the WNY Scouting experience for generations and we are saddened to have to give them up. However, the Board recognizes that this is necessary to ensure the local Scouting program survives to support today’s youth and generations to come."
The letter was signed by Decker, Council President Steven Molik and Council Commissioner Joe Lane.
It was sent out to households Wednesday afternoon. The Buffalo News had called Decker on Monday about the status of the council’s properties, in lieu of the terms of the proposed Boy Scouts settlement.
Support Local Journalism
More than 200 sex abuse claims were filed against the Greater Niagara Frontier Council in the bankruptcy court, with the value of those claims ranging from $73.6 million to $334 million, according to court documents. The Greater Niagara Frontier Council has unrestricted net assets of about $3.3 million.
Council leaders said the council’s contribution will not be funded with any restricted assets or donations.
“Despite this challenge and financial hardship, scouting is strong, the council is stable, and scouting will live on in WNY for generations to come. We thank you for your continued support of scouting and the amazing young people we serve,” the letter to Scouting families said.
Leaders for two other councils in Western New York did not return phone calls this week seeking comment.
The Iroquois Trail Council, which serves eastern Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties, is being asked to contribute $342,546 to the settlement trust. The Allegheny Highlands Council, which includes troops in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and two Pennsylvania counties, will owe $899,358, according to court papers.
The Iroquois Trail Council has 34 claims valued at $12.6 million to $57.6 million. For Allegheny Highlands, 56 claims were valued at $17.1 million to $79.9 million.
Across the country, 252 Boy Scouts councils were being asked to contribute a combined $519.6 million to the settlement, plus a promissory note of about $100 million. Hartford Insurance has agreed to contribute $787 million toward a settlement trust, while the Boy Scouts of America are providing $220 million and the Church of Latter-day Saints, a large sponsoring organization for Scouting activities, has agreed to contribute $250 million.
Abuse survivors who filed claims in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy case have until Dec. 14 to vote on whether to approve the proposed settlement.