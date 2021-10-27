Boy Scouts to sell camps in Niagara, Wyoming counties to settle sex abuse claims

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America plans to sell two large properties to help fund a bankruptcy reorganization plan for the national organization.

Council leaders informed area Scouting families in a letter Wednesday that the organization “is divesting of” Camp Stonehaven in Niagara County and Camp Schoellkopf Scout Reservation in Wyoming County to pay its portion of a proposed $1.8 billion settlement with more than 82,000 former Scouts who alleged they were sexually abused by Scout leaders.

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, which serves Scouts in Erie and western Niagara counties, is on the hook to contribute $1,537,485 toward the Boy Scouts reorganization effort. The two camps have not yet been put on the market, said Scout Executive and CEO Gary A. Decker.

Council leaders said they plan to keep Camp Scouthaven, which includes 400 acres on Crystal Lake in Freedom, Cattaraugus County.