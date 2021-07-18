Boy gets custom superhero bedroom from group that brings joy to children battling illness

Connor Bills slowly opened the door of his bedroom Saturday and let out a howl of astonishment.
While the 7-year-old Porter boy was away with his parents and big brother all day, a group of volunteers had given the room an extreme makeover.
The results included a new bed, a new TV, and as much Avenger-themed stuff as the volunteers from Special Spaces Buffalo could come up with.
After checking out the specially lighted play area under the elevated bed, Connor climbed the three-step ladder, jumped up and down on the mattress, and hurled himself face-first into a Spider-Man pillow.
Connor, who this month marked two years since his acute lymphoblastic leukemia was declared in remission, is the 99th child in Western New York to have received a custom-designed bedroom from Special Spaces.
The 100th child to be so honored will be a 7-year-old from Cheektowaga, whose room will be done over on Saturday.
Lynn Wall, director of Special Spaces Buffalo, said that normally, the child to be honored meets with her to discuss what they want in their room, but in Connor's case, they chose an all-out surprise.
Connor's mom, Tanya Bills, talked to her younger son about what he would want in his dream bedroom, and briefed the volunteers about it.
"We just kind of threw it out there to ask him what kind of room he would like, what colors he would like," the mother said. "Blue was the first thing he said as to what color walls he wanted, and the second thing was Avengers. He knew exactly what he wanted, and it's absolutely amazing."
"Look at the shield up there!" Connor said when he noticed the ceiling light fixture. It was designed as a Captain America shield. He said he liked that part best.
"I love it!" Connor said.
"We were trying to keep it a secret for him," said Tanya Bills, a technical analyst with LSC Communications.
Often, Special Spaces puts up the family of the honored child in a hotel room the night before the unveiling of the new room, so volunteers can get in some extra work time. That wasn't the case for Connor, but his parents did take him out for the day.
Among the other superhero items installed were a thin plywood cutout of Iron Man, posted on the wall next to the head of the bed, and a green Hulk fist night light attached to the wall near the door.
There was also a poster of the Hulk with Connor's face superimposed on the temperamental hero's green body.
"This is wonderful. Very nice, very special," said Steven Bills, the boy's father, a Porter Highway Department employee.
The Iron Man cutout was the work of local artist Mike Regan, Wall said.
"He hand-paints and custom-makes all of our superheroes," Wall said. "He's done Spider-Man, he's done Batman, and they're all life-size. He's done dinosaurs, he's done Transformers, any of the cool action heroes that we need. He's amazing."
Brayden Bills, 12, also grinned widely as he saw that some extras were added to his auto racing-themed bedroom, including a special pillow with his name below a pair of crossed checkered flags, new curtains and a window valance, all custom-made.
Most of the kids whose rooms are made over are referred to Special Spaces by Oishei Children's Hospital, Essential Care and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Wall said all the bedroom furniture was donated by Ashley HomeStore, a regular donor to Special Spaces. Berardi Immigration Law of Williamsville picked up the remaining expenses, about $4,000, Wall said.
She retired in December after 29 years as a technology vendor manager at M&T Bank and became the charity's full-time director, after having worked with it in her spare time since 2011.
That's when she watched an episode of "The Secret Millionaire," a short-lived reality show, in which a 5-year-old with cancer received a dream bedroom from the founder of Special Spaces in Knoxville, Tenn.
"I was really inspired watching that show and watching her, so I reached out to her," Wall said. "I sent her an email and then she called me. We talked for a while, I told my friends about it, and three months later we were up and running with a chapter here."
Special Spaces is a national organization, but the Buffalo chapter, which will mark the 10th anniversary of its first makeover in November, is the only one in New York.
In addition to four other bedroom makeovers in various stages of preparation, Special Spaces again will decorate a room in the Junior League of Buffalo Decorators' Showhouse. Designer Karen Kleinman is working on a "Springtime in Paris" theme.
But giving special bedrooms to sick kids will remain Special Spaces' main focus.
"The need is there. As long as we have the volunteers and the donors, we'll keep doing it," Wall said.