Boy gets custom superhero bedroom from group that brings joy to children battling illness

"We just kind of threw it out there to ask him what kind of room he would like, what colors he would like," the mother said. "Blue was the first thing he said as to what color walls he wanted, and the second thing was Avengers. He knew exactly what he wanted, and it's absolutely amazing."

"Look at the shield up there!" Connor said when he noticed the ceiling light fixture. It was designed as a Captain America shield. He said he liked that part best.

"I love it!" Connor said.

"We were trying to keep it a secret for him," said Tanya Bills, a technical analyst with LSC Communications.

Often, Special Spaces puts up the family of the honored child in a hotel room the night before the unveiling of the new room, so volunteers can get in some extra work time. That wasn't the case for Connor, but his parents did take him out for the day.

Among the other superhero items installed were a thin plywood cutout of Iron Man, posted on the wall next to the head of the bed, and a green Hulk fist night light attached to the wall near the door.

There was also a poster of the Hulk with Connor's face superimposed on the temperamental hero's green body.