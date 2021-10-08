Botanical Gardens' CEO David Swarts to retire

David J. Swarts, president and CEO of Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, announced he will retire after 11 years in the position.

Swarts said he plans to transition out of the position over the next several months as the board of directors conducts a search for his replacement.

“We are grateful for Dave’s expertise and leadership over the last decade, and he will truly be missed," said Miche Needham, board chairman, in a statement. "Through his leadership, the Botanical Gardens experienced a period of tremendous growth that enabled us to embark on an exciting master plan that will ensure the Botanical Gardens will flourish for generations to come.”

Erin Grajek, the Botanical Gardens’ vice president, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

“Our team continues to do an incredible job and I have great confidence that the Botanical Gardens’ best days lie ahead," Swarts said in a statement. "To be associated with a national treasure like the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, and an opportunity to advance a mission that values the importance of preserving our natural world has been tremendously fulfilling, both personally and professionally."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

