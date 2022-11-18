 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From 2 feet (Boston hills) to 1 inch (Niagara Falls): 48-hour snowfall totals show what 'lake-effect' means

orchard park snowplow

Plows in Orchard Park worked to clear about 20 inches of heavy, wet snow on Friday morning.

 By Mark Mulville News Staff Photographer
The National Weather Service on Friday morning published snowfall totals for the both the past 24 and 48 hours.

• Boston – 23.8 inches (48-hour total)

Hamburg – 19.5 (48-hr)

• Orchard Park – 18.5 (24-hr)

• East Aurora – 17.2 (48-hr)

• Glenwood – 17 (48-hr)

• West Seneca – 15.1 (48-hr)

• Angola – 14.2 (24-hr)

• Cheektowaga – 12.6 (48-hr)

• Warsaw – 12.2 (48-hr)

• Elma – 12 (24-hr)

• Gerry – 12 (24-hr)

• Little Valley – 12 (48-hr)

• Fredonia – 11.5 (48-hr)

• Cattaraugus – 10.5 (48-hr)

• Dunkirk – 10.1 (48-hr)

• Akron – 9.5 (24-hr)

• Falconer – 9 (48-hr)

• Jamestown – 8.9 (48-hr)

• Mayville – 8.5 (48-hr)

• Snyder – 7.5 (24-hr)

• Silver Springs – 6 (48-hr)

• Kenmore – 5.4 (48-hr)

• Rushford – 4 (48-hr)

• Tonawanda – 3.3 (24-hr)

• Lockport – 2.3 (48-hr)

• North Tonawanda – 2.2 (48-hr)

• Niagara Falls – 1 (24-hr)

For the latest on the National Weather Service forecasts, read: What to expect in the next 48 hours.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

