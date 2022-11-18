From 2 feet (Boston hills) to 1 inch (Niagara Falls): 48-hour snowfall totals show what 'lake-effect' means

The National Weather Service on Friday morning published snowfall totals for the both the past 24 and 48 hours.
• Boston – 23.8 inches (48-hour total)
• Orchard Park – 18.5 (24-hr)
• East Aurora – 17.2 (48-hr)
• West Seneca – 15.1 (48-hr)
• Cheektowaga – 12.6 (48-hr)
- 'Extreme' storm predicted: 2, 3 even 4 feet of snow possible
- What to expect in the next 48 hours: Blowing snow, lake-effect snow band over southtowns
- NFL VP of Officiating on Davis non-review, Cousins stop at goal line, Allen fumble
- The weekend forecast – snow, snow and more snow
- Tage Thompson still 'hungry' to score more, defend better to help Sabres win
- Even the radar of the upcoming snowstorm has a Bills theme
- Three Questions: Call it the most painful regular-season loss of the Sean McDermott era
- Security guards hailed as heroes after subduing suspected shooter in Buffalo clinic attack
- Lake-effect snow starts Thursday evening, up to 3 inches of snow per hour predicted
- Dramatic videos show moments when clinic guards stopped gunman with AR-15
- Accused gunman in methadone clinic shooting charged, remanded
- Buffalo, Erie County urge residents to brace for snowstorm that will be anything but 'typical'
- Thermo Fisher makes layoffs on Grand Island
- Bills injury updates: 5 Bills out due to illnees, Allen limited, Poyer returns to practice
- Travel ban lifted in Buffalo and towns north and southern Erie County
• Little Valley – 12 (48-hr)
• Fredonia – 11.5 (48-hr)
• Cattaraugus – 10.5 (48-hr)
• Jamestown – 8.9 (48-hr)
• Silver Springs – 6 (48-hr)
• Tonawanda – 3.3 (24-hr)
• North Tonawanda – 2.2 (48-hr)
• Niagara Falls – 1 (24-hr)
For the latest on the National Weather Service forecasts, read: What to expect in the next 48 hours.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.