Born 3 months early, 'a built-in, lifelong NICU nurse' pays life forward with a mentor there from the start

They also said chances were good she would grow up healthy.

“She was so little,” her mother said. “It was extremely scary.”

In the shadow of such uncertainty, DeSantis became a bright light for Courtney, sharing realities – and hope – along the way.

“She was very reassuring that any setbacks for Courtney were normal at her age, that it didn’t mean she was going backwards,” Jackie Schiersing recalled. “She’d say, ‘It's just a minor step back and she'll make up for it.' ”

The first-year NICU nurse became primary caregiver each week during her three 12-hour shifts, talking by phone before 7 a.m. regularly with Jackie Schiersing, who two weeks after delivery went back to work so she would have maternity leave when Courtney came home. She and her husband ate dinner after work, left their son with loved ones and arrived at Children's to check in with Amy or another primary nurse starting their 7 p.m. overnight shift.

Her parents got their first chance to hold their daughter 37 days after her arrival, on March 16. Courtney left the hospital after 72 days. She weighed about 4 pounds.

Chasing a dream