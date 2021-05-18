Border shutdown to be extended again, but with hope of reopening soon

WASHINGTON – U.S. and Canadian officials plan to extend the shutdown of the land border between the two countries for another month to June 21, two sources with knowledge of the talks told The Buffalo News Tuesday.

But the new agreement could broaden the categories of people who are allowed to cross the border – and Canadian officials indicated that increasing vaccination rates offer hope of a broader reopening before long.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he expects at least 75% of Canadians to receive their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine before the border reopens. And Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, indicated the nation could cross that threshold soon.

"I think we are looking at that 50% mark (in vaccinations), and then it's eminently possible that in the next week, we're going to get to that 75%," with 20% of the Canadian population fully immunized, Tam said.

Amid the pandemic, the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 21, 2020. The two nations have extended that shutdown on a monthly basis ever since, and the latest extension is scheduled to expire on Friday.