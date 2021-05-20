Border shutdown extended to June 21 with no new exemptions

WASHINGTON – The U.S.-Canadian border will remain shut to nonessential travel through June 21, and there won't be any new exemptions in that time for people who want to visit loved ones or their property across the border.

The U.S. and Canadian governments announced the latest extension – which pushes the shutdown into its second summer – on Twitter Thursday morning.

"To fight #COVID19 spread and protect our citizens, the U.S. is continuing restrictions on nonessential travel at land borders through June 21, while allowing essential trade & travel," the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a tweet. "We're working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve."

Meanwhile, Bill Blair, Canada's minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, tweeted: "We are extending travel restrictions on nonessential international travel and with the United States until June 21st, 2021. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from #COVID19."