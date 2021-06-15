Border restrictions could be eased in late July or August, top Canadian official says

At that event, Rep. Brian Higgins envisioned a Canada Day celebration at the Peace Bridge on July 1, where President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would meet to reopen the border.

"I think that would be a great demonstration of binational agreement, recognizing the good work of public health officials who guided us through this – and we're just following their recommendations," Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said.

He noted that public health officials say it's safe for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to go without masks and to socialize without social distancing. That being the case, he said there's no reason why vaccinated people should not be allowed to cross the border.

Higgins' wish for a July 1 opening celebration came in response to a question regarding when panelists think the border will reopen. Every panelist took a dimmer view than the Buffalo congressman, a co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group.

Wayne Easter, a member of the Canadian Parliament and also a co-chair of that panel, said: "My heart is where Brian's is as well – opening quickly July 1st or 4th. But I actually think it'll be a phased approach, and I think we'll see quite an expansion of that phased approach as we get into the last of July."