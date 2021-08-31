Border closures cost international bridges $50 million in lost toll revenue

The closure of the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential traffic because of the Covid-19 pandemic did more than disrupt the lives of those with loved ones or property on the other side of the Niagara River.

It crushed the budgets of the agencies that operate Western New York's four international bridges.

Border closure wreaks havoc with Buffalo Niagara's binational bridges Bridge and tunnel operators across the northern border have been hit hard not only in the loss of tolls, but significant revenues from duty-free shops that stem mainly from cars.

The lost toll revenue runs in the tens of millions of dollars, with a notable effect.

Improvement plans for the toll plazas at both ends of the Peace Bridge have been put on hold, along with replacements of agency vehicles.

Peace Bridge maintenance has been reduced to "only what's absolutely necessary," said Ron Rienas, general manager of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority.

"Very skinny on staffing," said Rienas, whose agency's workforce now numbers about 62. "We're down to probably the lowest level of staffing since the Peace Bridge existed."

At the Niagara County bridges, where extensive work to increase the number of inspection lanes has been underway, some capital projects have been deferred. About 10 jobs have been trimmed by not replacing retirees, but there are no further cutbacks planned for now. Next spring, however, the staffing will be re-evaluated.