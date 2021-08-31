Border closures cost international bridges $50 million in lost toll revenue

The closure of the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential traffic because of the Covid-19 pandemic did more than disrupt the lives of those with loved ones or property on the other side of the Niagara River.
It crushed the budgets of the agencies that operate Western New York's four international bridges.
Bridge and tunnel operators across the northern border have been hit hard not only in the loss of tolls, but significant revenues from duty-free shops that stem mainly from cars.
The lost toll revenue runs in the tens of millions of dollars, with a notable effect.
Improvement plans for the toll plazas at both ends of the Peace Bridge have been put on hold, along with replacements of agency vehicles.
Peace Bridge maintenance has been reduced to "only what's absolutely necessary," said Ron Rienas, general manager of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority.
"Very skinny on staffing," said Rienas, whose agency's workforce now numbers about 62. "We're down to probably the lowest level of staffing since the Peace Bridge existed."
At the Niagara County bridges, where extensive work to increase the number of inspection lanes has been underway, some capital projects have been deferred. About 10 jobs have been trimmed by not replacing retirees, but there are no further cutbacks planned for now. Next spring, however, the staffing will be re-evaluated.
Car traffic on all the bridges has fallen by more than 90%, so far fewer motorists have paid the $4 bridge toll during the pandemic. And the duty-free stores at the bridges either closed or saw their hours significantly reduced.
With the restricted reopening of the border not yet producing a rebound in crossings, the red ink continues to flow.
Revenue at the Peace Bridge fell by about $20 million compared with pre-pandemic levels, Rienas said.
Customs officers on both sides of the border said the United States appears to be somewhat more lenient than the Canada Border Service Agency has been in terms of allowing people across the
"We're going to be down $30 million from March 2020 to October 2021" at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and the Rainbow and Whirlpool Rapids bridges in Niagara Falls, predicted Kenneth Bieger, general manager of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission.
Last fall, the Peace Bridge operators cut their budget by $10 million – $3 million for operations, $7 million for capital projects such as bridge maintenance. And it cut staffing by 26%.
Fortunately, the replacement of much of the original 1927 bridge deck was completed shortly before the pandemic hit, Rienas said.
Managers at both agencies have dipped into cash reserves to continue operations.
Two weeks ago, Canada began allowing Americans to cross the border for non-essential trips.
Support Local Journalism
"Crossing the border takes work, a lot of preparation and may cost you. You can't expect to roll up and breeze through like you did in the old days," writes Samantha Christmann.
However, those crossing the border must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and must be able to prove they've tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of their crossing.
They also must fill out information about their plans on Canada's ArriveCAN app, which also must be done 72 hours in advance.
While Americans may enter Canada after jumping through these hoops, President Biden still will not allow Canadians to enter the U.S. for nonessential reasons.
The upshot, said Bieger, is that car crossings on the Niagara County bridges, which had been down 94% from pre-pandemic levels, now are down 88%.
"There hasn't been a real improvement because of all the restrictions," Bieger said.
Not until the U.S. allows Canadians to cross the border does Bieger expect to see a rebound in bridge traffic.
On the Peace Bridge, "truck volumes have been down only slightly, but car volumes have plummeted for the last 17 months of the pandemic compared to the same 17 months pre-pandemic," Rienas said.
From April 2018 through August 2019, a shade more than 6 million cars crossed the Peace Bridge.
But from April 2020 through Monday, crossings numbered only 547,000. That's a drop of almost 91%.
The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission provided figures for its fiscal years, which run from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31.
In the year that ended Oct. 31, 2020, the number of car crossings on the three Niagara County bridges totaled 1.87 million fewer than the fiscal year that ended in October 2019.
The 2020 fiscal year did have 4 1/2 months of normal traffic before the border was closed March 21, 2020.
For fiscal 2021, which ends on Oct. 31, Bieger projects the number of cars crossing the three Niagara County bridges will be 2.65 million fewer than in the last full non-pandemic year.
Truck traffic fell sharply at the start of the pandemic, but has rebounded well, Bieger said.
In fiscal 2020, truck crossings were down almost 35,000 from the 2018-19 figures, but in the current fiscal year, the decrease from the last normal year is fewer than 9,500 trucks.
Bieger said the Niagara Falls agency wasn't as hard hit in employment losses as the Peace Bridge was.
Its work force is now about 120 people, down about 10 from before the pandemic. There were numerous retirees who weren't replaced, Bieger said, but workers kept up maintenance tasks as much as they could.