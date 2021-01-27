Border closure wreaks havoc with Buffalo Niagara's binational bridges

"Fortunately, the trucks are still running," he said.

Beiger added the steady flow of trucks points to a relatively healthy economy in both countries that continues to ship goods across the border. He also said that the commission pondered closing the Rainbow Bridge connecting Niagara Falls, N.Y., with Niagara Falls, Ont., since it carries only private vehicles and no trucks.

"The Rainbow would have been the first to close, but we decided to wait it out month by month with the hope that it will open in a bit," he said.

For decades, the steady flow of toll-paying vehicles crossing the Peace Bridge have filled healthy reserve accounts, Rienas said, allowing his authority to borrow at favorable rates and finance big-ticket projects like the just-finished, $100 million project to replace the span's original 1927 deck.

The authority can continue to dip into its reserves, Rienas said, but has also taken a number of austerity measures to offset its declining revenues. They have included a 30% reduction its usual staff of 90 to 95 employees, a pause in hiring summer toll collectors (because of the decline in traffic), and deferred capital projects.

"Any capital project we are not contractually committed to we have deferred," he said, explaining no major projects are currently slated.