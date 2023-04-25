Books for Kids kicked off its 27th annual campaign Tuesday in the North Park Branch Library, 975 Hertel Ave., by highlighting the importance of its community book drive to the lives of local children.

Founded by Project Flight in 1995, Books for Kids has distributed over three million books to children in more than 2,845 schools and agencies, said Joy Testa Cinquino, assistant deputy director of development and communications at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

"The real goal is to put a book in the hands of every child, because reading helps children, especially if they start at a young age, to become lifelong learners and build a pathway to a better future," said Testa Cinquino.

The kickoff event is held at different venues each year.

"This year, we decided to do it in a library, because ... there are times that the library works through Project Flight to get some of those books to donate to children. So Project Flight is our partner," she added.

Other partners include The Buffalo News, Wegmans and WGRZ-TV Channel 2. Buffalo State University literature professors Geraldine Bard and Elizabeth Cappella founded Project Flight with the aim of promoting literacy among-risk children in Buffalo and across the country.

In addition to its book bank, Project Flight operates several other programs, including an international program, through which it donates and distributes books internationally to children in Africa, South America, and China and the Federated States of Micronesia, among others, and a Braille Libraries for Kids which, since 2005, has provided more than 500 Braille and large print books to blind and visually impaired students.

The campaign runs from Saturday to May 19 at all Wegmans supermarkets in Erie and Niagara counties, as well as at all 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches, all Paula's Donuts locations, The Buffalo News at 726 Exchange St., and Tom's Restaurant at 3221 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.