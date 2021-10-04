Books for Kids campaign collecting donations of new books

Donations of new children's books can be made through Oct. 15 to the annual Books for Kids campaign spearheaded by Buffalo's Project Flight.

The books will go directly to local children in need. Through the Books for Kids campaign, nearly 2.9 million books have been donated over the past 26 years to children, families and service organizations.

Books for Kids donation bins are located in all 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries, at all Wegmans stores in Erie and Niagara counties and at The Buffalo News on Washington and Scott streets in downtown Buffalo.

A special Community Donation Drive, featuring members of the WGRZ-TV on-air staff and radio personalities from Power 94 WBLK Radio, will be held from 6 a.m. to noon Friday at Wegmans supermarket at 5275 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.

