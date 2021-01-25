Books by mail is the latest effort by libraries to reach isolated patrons

If you can't come to the library, the library will come to you – through your mailbox.

In recognition of the social isolation facing those who lack transportation or are homebound due to illnesses or disabilities, or who have compromised immune systems and don't want to risk going out amid the pandemic, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries will allow patrons to check out virtually any circulating library materials by mail, free of charge.

The new "Library by Mail" program is the latest in a variety of initiatives – in addition to digital library cards and virtual programming – to reach out to patrons at a time when fewer people are going out and libraries aren't always open due to the coronavirus health crisis.

The circulation of library physical materials took a serious hit last year, falling from 6 million checkouts in 2019 to 4.4 million in 2020. But digital downloads of electronic materials, including e-books and audiobooks, have shot up 39%, said Director Mary Jean Jakubowski.

Now, the library system is tackling a new challenge, delivering physical materials to patrons Amazon style.