Books by mail is the latest effort by libraries to reach isolated patrons

If you can't come to the library, the library will come to you – through your mailbox.
In recognition of the social isolation facing those who lack transportation or are homebound due to illnesses or disabilities, or who have compromised immune systems and don't want to risk going out amid the pandemic, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries will allow patrons to check out virtually any circulating library materials by mail, free of charge.
The new "Library by Mail" program is the latest in a variety of initiatives – in addition to digital library cards and virtual programming – to reach out to patrons at a time when fewer people are going out and libraries aren't always open due to the coronavirus health crisis.
The circulation of library physical materials took a serious hit last year, falling from 6 million checkouts in 2019 to 4.4 million in 2020. But digital downloads of electronic materials, including e-books and audiobooks, have shot up 39%, said Director Mary Jean Jakubowski.
Now, the library system is tackling a new challenge, delivering physical materials to patrons Amazon style.
"We recognize that there are some who will always be isolated, so this is a program we are interested in exploring as a permanent program that the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries can provide," Jakubowski said.
Patrons can download a "Libraries by Mail" application, or call 858-7156 or email librarybymail@buffalolib.org to get one. Once applications are mailed back, users of the program can either call in specific material requests or simply ask that the library system mail them items that fall within their subject areas of interest.
Up to three mailed items may be requested at a time and kept for six weeks. Items can be renewed and may include books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs and international language materials.
Support Local Journalism
The items are placed in a signature-green, waterproof "Libraries by Mail" canvas bag and mailed to the patron. When patrons are ready to return the materials, they simply affix an enclosed, postage-paid label on the same bag and mail the items back.
A foundation, which does not want public credit, is footing the cost for the open-ended pilot program and postage, Jakubowski said.
In response to concerns regarding the often delayed mail delivery provided by the U.S. Postal Service, Jakubowski said the library system is committed to using the postal service because it's the least expensive way to operate the program. She added that library staff will be monitoring the program to assess demand and delivery times.
Any organizations who believe their clients would benefit from the "Library by Mail" program are asked to call the same 858-7156 number for more information.
Patrons must be library card holders to participate in the program, but if they don't already have a card, they can easily apply for one by phone or online, Jakubowski said.
Jakubowski also highlighted other opportunities for residents to access online library materials – including e-books, audiobooks and popular music – either through full-service library cards or through new "student digital cards."
The student digital cards give any Erie County student in kindergarten through high school full access to the library system's online materials, but not physical library materials. This type of card does not require parent permission.
Demand for electronic library materials has risen considerably, with 1.4 million downloads of e-books, audiobooks and music last year. To help keep up, the library system has increased its virtual holdings by 28%, particularly materials for children and young adults, Jakubowski said.
Even during a time of Covid-19, offering library access remains a priority, she said.