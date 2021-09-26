Boil water order lifted in most of Boston, Concord

Normal water service has resumed for about 800 residents of the towns of Boston and Concord, who were put under a boil water advisory Thursday.

The Erie County Water Authority announced on Twitter on Sunday that the affected residents no longer need to boil their water, except for those on May Drive in Boston. Those residents will need to boil water before using it until further notice.

The problem resulted from a water main break that caused a loss of water pressure.

The originally affected areas in Boston were on Boston State Road between Omphalius and Trevett roads, and along Back Creek Road, Boston Cross Road and Mill Street.

The advisory in Concord was on Trevett Road south to Old Trevett Road.

Also, culs-de-sac and subdivisions within these boundaries that experienced low or no water pressure were placed under the advisory. May Drive is one such street.

