 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boil water order lifted in most of Boston, Concord
0 comments

Boil water order lifted in most of Boston, Concord

Support this work for $1 a month
water authority sturgeon point derby treatment plant facility

The Erie County Water Authority facility in Derby provides drinking water to most of southern Erie County. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

 By BN

Normal water service has resumed for about 800 residents of the towns of Boston and Concord, who were put under a boil water advisory Thursday.

The Erie County Water Authority announced on Twitter on Sunday that the affected residents no longer need to boil their water, except for those on May Drive in Boston. Those residents will need to boil water before using it until further notice.

The problem resulted from a water main break that caused a loss of water pressure.

The originally affected areas in Boston were on Boston State Road between Omphalius and Trevett roads, and along Back Creek Road, Boston Cross Road and Mill Street.

The advisory in Concord was on Trevett Road south to Old Trevett Road.

Also, culs-de-sac and subdivisions within these boundaries that experienced low or no water pressure were placed under the advisory. May Drive is one such street.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Erie County corrections officer closes cell door hatch on inmate

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News